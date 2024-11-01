NHL Global Series: This game means so much to the Finnish Mafia

I can't believe the Dallas Stars were finally selected for an NHL Global Series. It's even more amazing that it's in Finland. For those who are new to the Dallas Stars this season, they are known for being popular in Finland. The Stars have 31 Finnish players who have played for the organization. They are known as the Finnish Mafia. When it comes to international fans, the Stars have so many fans in Finland that it's the highest percentage of any European country.

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill told the NHL to hold off on the Stars playing overseas unless it's in Finland, which shows he cares about his players. I know that Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen are pleased that they are playing in their home country for the next two days. Some of their family and friends finally see them play in an NHL game. Let's examine the history of the three current members of the Finnish Mafia and when the Stars drafted them.

Finnish Mafia: Roope Hintz

Hintz played hockey in Finland before the Stars drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He wasn't one of the flashiest players early on in his career. His career took off with the Texas Stars once he came over to the Texas Stars. He has become one of the best Centers in the league once he made it to the NHL.

The Stars fanbase has nicknamed him the Ace of Spades. The Stars didn't want anyone else to have Hintz so they signed him to an eight-year extension. Hintz will have a long career with the Stars while being a problem for the rest of the league.

Finnish Mafia: Miro Heiskanen

Heiskanen is one of the top defensemen in the league going into the NHL Global Series. He played for multiple teams in Finland. The Stars wouldn't have had the chance to draft him if they hadn't been lucky in the NHL draft lottery in 2017. Heiskanen's IQ on the ice makes him a two-way threat on the ice.

The Stars brought him over to the States for the 2018-19 season, and his best season with the Stars was only a couple of seasons ago when he had 11 goals and 62 assists. Undoubtedly, the Stars will re-sign him to keep him in Dallas for the rest of his career. He will play a pivotal role in the Global Series against the Panthers.

Finnish Mafia: Esa Lindell

We talked about Lindell the other day here on Blackout Dallas. He played with the Finnish hockey club Jokerit. Lindell played a pivotal role in preventing Jokerit from going under and now owns a part of the club. When the Stars visited the club, he was honored as the ceremonial puck dropper before the game.

Lindell is the oldest of the three members of the Finnish Mafia. He was drafted back in 2012 and didn't play his first professional NHL game until the 2017-18 season. Lindell recently signed a five-year extension with the Stars. Finland's ties with the Dallas Stars will only strengthen once Emil Hemming makes it to the NHL. Let's celebrate these three players and enjoy watching them play in their home country in front of their friends and family.

