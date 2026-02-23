Jake Oettinger checks off big career milestone after win over Canada

The Dallas Stars fanbase won regardless of who won the gold medal. After Team Finland came away with the win over Slovakia yesterday afternoon, they were guaranteed to have six players coming back to the DFW Metroplex with medals. This morning's game between Team USA and Canada was to determine who would come away with the gold medal: Jake Oettinger or Thomas Harley. Team USA would go on to win 2-1 in overtime, and for the first time in Olympic history, an otter won a gold medal, jk lol. Here are the four takeaways from this morning's game between the USA and Canada.

Team USA vs. Canada Recap: 4. Matt Boldy's leadoff goal

When I printed out my bingo card for today's game, I didn't have a Matt Boldy opening goal. That's what the United States needed out of the gate if they wanted to have a chance against Canada today. That was an amazing, somewhat of a breakaway by Boldy to give the United States the first goal of the game. While it was nice to cheer for Boldy for a change, Blackout Dallas now returns to rooting against him since he's on the Minnesota Wild. I'd hate to eliminate him from the playoffs after this morning, but Dallas needs to do that to win the Stanley Cup.

Team USA vs. Canada Recap: 3. Nathan MacKinnon whiffing on his shot

Team USA would definitely be coming home with the silver medal if Nathan MacKinnon completed the wide-open goal shot he had during the game. I was watching the game, and my jaw hit the floor when he whiffed on his shot attempt. Canada would have been emptying all the beer from the Olympic village if that goal had gone in. I have to think that Johnny Gaudreau's angel came down and forced that bad shot opportunity. You know he was definitely watching from heaven this morning.

Team USA vs. Canada Recap: 2. Jack Hughes wrapping things up quickly in OT

I dreaded watching overtime because with every passing minute, it felt like Canada was going to ruin the USA's chance of winning the game. However, thanks to Jack Hughes, the United States won the gold medal for the first time in 40 years. That game-winning goal will be played over and over again for centuries. Otter would not be a happy camper right now if it weren't for Hughes this morning. It stinks that Stars' fans have to root against him on March 24th.

Team USA is taking home the GOLD. Relive Team USA's golden moment in full. 💪🥇 pic.twitter.com/eKIn0gbsdd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Team USA vs. Canada Recap: 1. Connor Hellebuyck

This man, along with Jack Hughes, shouldn't have to buy another meal in America. The main reason why Oettinger has a gold medal around his neck is that Connor Hellebuyck was out of his mind this morning. Let's start with the stick save that prevented the puck from going in the net. It was like he was trying to re-create Oettinger's save from the other year. Outstanding performance by him in between the pipes this morning. He's the reason why Freebird can't stop playing across America right now.