Jake Oettinger will face his former backup goaltender tonight

Stars fans are in for a treat tonight against the Nashville Predators. Who thought in the season opener that we would get Scott Wedgewood vs. Jake Oettinger? Well, it was made official this morning that both goaltenders will be between the pipes. It will be exciting seeing Oettinger go up against the guy that backed him up for two and a half seasons. Let's examine the goaltender matchup in the season opener tonight for both teams.

Tales of the Tape: Jake Oettinger

Let's start with Jake Oettinger and examine him. Oettinger has been the Stars' franchise goaltender since he earned it three and a half years ago. Oettinger has helped the Dallas Stars have two long playoff runs in the last two seasons. Oettinger is expected to follow the same rest regiment throughout the regular season. With Casey DeSmith as his new backup goaltender, Oettinger can take more time off if needed. They have an insurance policy in Cedar Park in case of an injury.

Oettinger finished the regular season with a 35-14-4 record and a .905 save percentage. I believe he can do better than last season if he remains healthy and doesn't miss a month like last season. Oettinger is up for a new contract after the season and will do everything he can to get paid in a big way. That's it for Jake Oettinger and what to expect from him this season.

Tales of the Tape: Scott Wedgewood

I will be the first to say it does feel weird that Wedgewood is with a divisional team. I do love the Wolverine helmet that he created for this season. However, it feels odd that we could go up against him multiple times in a season for the next two years. Wedgewood played his butt off during the month that Oettinger was injured last season, and Stars fans appreciate his effort. However, the NHL is a business, and the Stars chose the cheaper backup option, Casey DeSmith.

Scott Wedgewood finished with a 28-16-7 record and a .899 save percentage last season. His job now is to back Juuse Saros, who just signed a massive extension to be the Predators starting goaltender for almost the next decade. After hearing that Saros will begin the season with an injury, Wedgewood will step in and help the Predators get their season off on the right foot. I expect it to be an epic game once the puck drops in two hours.

