Jason Roberton's scoring surge lifts Stars to a 3-2 victory in overtime

The Dallas Stars looked to continue their dominance on home ice against the Calgary Flames tonight. The Stars are coming off a big last-second win against the New Jersey Devils. Things got off to a rocky start when Joel Farabee undressed Lian Bichsel. That might have been Bichsel's "welcome to the NHL moment" right there.

Calgary did a good job of shutting down one of the hottest offenses in the league coming out of the 4-Nations break tonight. However, they couldn't stop the Shake-and-Bake combination of Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson in OT. The Stars would beat the Flames 3-2 tonight.

The one thing Dallas can take away from tonight's game is that the defense needs to step up. They could do nothing about Farabee's goal; that was filth. However, on the second goal, Jake Oettinger would have loved help from his teammates to clear out the front of his net. Jason Robertson bailed out the defense tonight. The Stars will travel to Canada to take on some elite hockey teams this weekend. Here are the four takeaways from Dallas's overtime win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 4. Not the first period the Stars wanted

The Stars attacked the Calgary Flames in the first period and came up empty. I'm sure the Stars wanted to come away with some goals in the opening frame. Sometimes, goaltenders will be in the zone, and Dan Vladar was ready to play tonight. It's going to be like that in April when the playoffs begin. The Stars can't get discouraged if they don't score a few goals in the first period. It's good the Stars learned that lesson tonight instead of in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 3. Defensive miscues

There's not much I can say about Joel Farabee's goal in the first period. That was a filthy move to get past Bichsel for a highlight-reel goal. However, the second goal was a completely different story. Oettinger is not a robot and can make every save known to man. He needs help from his teammates if they want to win games. Calgary had three players in front of the net, and the Stars' defense stood around and watched. That was almost the difference in the game tonight until Robertson took over in the third period and overtime.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger kept the Stars in the game

Oettinger kept the Stars in the game for as long as he could. He was making some highlight-reel saves from the first period until the end of the game. There's only so much that Oettinger can do to help the Stars win the game. The Stars have to provide offense to take the pressure off of him. Wyatt Johnston did that in the second period. Robertson helped out by scoring two goals, including the game-winner. Edmonton is going to be a pain on the butt Saturday night if the Stars don't show up.

Jake Oettinger has been the Stars #1 goalie for the past four seasons.

Tonight he has registered his 30th win season for every one of those seasons. — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) March 7, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 1. The streak of four goals was snapped

The Stars' streak of scoring four or more goals in a game was snapped at eight games. Calgary deserves credit for shutting down one of the hottest offenses out of the 4-Nations break for most of the game tonight. It would have been nice to extend it to nine games, but streaks come to die eventually.

What a SLICK sequence, goodness! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jvnbNY2Y19 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 7, 2025

It's not like the Stars were going to continue that streak into the later part of the month with Edmonton this weekend. The Oilers look good with their recent trades before tomorrow's deadline. It's going to be a blockbuster matchup on Saturday night.

