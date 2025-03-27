Jason Robertson's hat trick helped the Dallas Stars beat the Oilers 4-3

The Dallas Stars hit the road for a four-game road trip, which began in Edmonton last night. The Stars and the Oilers faced off in another Western Conference Finals rematch. The Stars started off the gate slowly, but once Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring, it was like a shark smelling blood in the ocean. The Stars would go on to win 4-3 against the Oilers. The game's ending felt like a preview of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It will be like that for those new to watching hockey.

Now, let's take the win with a grain of salt. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl weren't in the lineup against the Stars. It could have been a completely different score if those two were healthy. I'll take the two points on the road last night, but let's not celebrate like the Stars won the Super Bowl of the Western Conference tonight. It was a great win against a possible future playoff opponent. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game against the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Rise of the Otter

Jake Oettinger was literally in X-Games mode tonight between the pipes. The Stars were only up 1-0 after the first period because of his fantastic goaltending. Those were some highlight-reel saves I would hold on to look back on if the Stars manage to win the Central Division. If he hadn't made those saves in the first period, it would have been a different result tonight. Oettinger can take a rest against Calgary; he deserves it. Casey DeSmith could use the exercise against the Flames tonight.

This is how focused Otter is tonight pic.twitter.com/5HQfYs1BCz — Blackout Dallas (@BlackoutDallas) March 27, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Transition game

The one thing that's concerning is the Stars' transition game, moving the puck up the ice. Their passing hasn't been the best, and it feels like they are "winging it" trying to get the puck into the opponent's zone. They have to figure that out over the remaining regular-season games. Winnipeg doesn't have this issue with any of its lines. It's probably my only negative against the Oilers. Unorganized teams tend to get eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs the fastest.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Wyatt Johnston record

With Johnston's 27th goal this season, he passes Dylan Guenther for the most goals by a player 21 and younger. There's a reason why Jim Nill didn't want to wait until the offseason to get the extension done on him. There would have been offer sheets flooding the Dallas Stars front office. Johnston took a bouncing puck and put it past Skinner to open the scoring against the Oilers. Wyatt is going to be a special player for the Stars. Just imagine how good he will be a couple of seasons from now.

WYATT JOHNSTON WITH THE FILTHY HANDS 👋 pic.twitter.com/wo88S1VWvD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Robo getting some momentum

Jason Robertson's ten-minute hat trick helped the Stars beat the Oilers on the road. Robertson has been known for not being much of a scoring threat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, I think he could be a lethal scorer who helps the Stars get to the Stanley Cup Finals this year. I'm happy to see him score some goals against a playoff team tonight. It also seems like the top line is developing some chemistry with each other. The Stars will be in action tonight as they take on the Calgary Flames.

It's a second period natural hatty for Jason Robertson! 🌟



Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Z9IIreBRue — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2025

