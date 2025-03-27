The Dallas Stars look to cause an oil spill in Edmonton tonight

The Dallas Stars are looking to continue the success they built from their four-game homestand. After beating a tired Minnesota Wild team on Monday, the Stars begin a four-game road trip that starts in Edmonton tonight against the Oilers. The Stars almost pulled off a miracle comeback against the Oilers. The Stars might have gotten some help from the hockey gods for tonight's match-up against the Oilers

It was announced this morning that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will not be in the Edmonton lineup. While that's a sigh of relief for the Stars' defense tonight, they can't count out the other players in the lineup from doing damage. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a dangerous goalscorer who would love to drop a hat trick on the Stars tonight. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 4. Don't let them get ahead

The Dallas Stars can't afford the Oilers a head start in the first period. The Oilers are known for building momentum off each goal they score in a game. That momentum keeps building and building as the score increases. The Stars must send them to the locker room at the first intermission, bamboozled and confused on why they don't have the lead. That's how you throw the Edmonton Oilers off their game, and they would be on their way to earning two points on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Bring the boom

Another thing the Stars need to do tonight is bring the physicality. The Stars can't allow the Oilers to push them around in the Stars' zone. The Stars are the ones who need to shut the Oilers down from generating any offense. Lian Bichsel and Matt Dumba should do a good job tonight trying to slow the Oilers down in the Stars' zone. The rest of the players must follow their example and bring the boom to tonight's game against the Oilers. It's another way to steal two points on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Stop Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

The Stars need to stop Nugent-Hopkins from doing any damage in the Stars' zone tonight. The Stars are already getting a break from McDavid and Draisaitl being out of the lineup tonight. However, Nugent Hopkins can score a hat trick against any team the Oilers face. The Stars have to bring the boom against him and make sure he doesn't get any opportunity to do damage tonight. Taking him out of the equation should help the Stars steal two points on the road tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Unleash the Moose

I would love to see Mikko Rantanen score a goal tonight against the Oilers even though he's been quiet on offense ever since being traded to Dallas. He's been all over the ice and has generated scoring opportunities for himself. The Stars are going to need him tonight if they want to create any offense. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz must find ways to set him up when they are on the ice tonight. That's how they will be able to develop line chemistry and earn two points tonight.

