Dallas Stars begin critical four-game homestand to keep home-ice advantage

The Dallas Stars are searching for answers after coming home only earning one point this weekend. The Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche had more energy and intensity against the Stars, and it showed. Even though the Stars could force overtime due to Matt Duchene and Mavrik Bourque, coming home with two or more points would have been better. There is nothing the Stars can do about it right now other than focusing on the upcoming four-game homestand this week.

They have some good competition coming to the American Airlines Center this week. Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks kick off the festivities tonight. After losing 7-2 to the St. Louis Blues, they will be ticked off and ready to wreak havoc. The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Stars on Thursday night. Matevi Michkov and the Flyers take on the Stars for a Saturday afternoon matinee, followed by the Minnesota Wild next Monday. Here's a preview of the crucial upcoming homestand for Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Tonight

The last thing you want to do is host a team coming off a 7-2 loss to a divisional opponent. The Stars will have to be ready for an energized Ducks squad that wants to turn the ship around on the road trip. Frank Vatrano is their leading goal scorer coming into tonight's matchup with the Stars. That's one player you don't want creeping around in the Stars' zone. One thing I want to see tonight is Mikko Rantanen get his first home win tonight. I can't wait to hear the crowd pop during his introduction tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 3/20

Dallas Stars kryptonite Andrei Vasilevskiy will probably get the start on Thursday night against the Stars. Bad things always happen when he's between the pipes against the Stars. I can't remember all the times he's been a pain in the butt, making highlight-reel saves against some of the Stars' best scorers. It's time to show the Lightning that Dallas has improved since the last matchup against them. It's time to crack the code of Vasilevskiy and beat the Lightning on home ice.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers: 3/22

Rookie phenomenon Michkov will play his first game at the American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon. He's in the hunt for the Calder Trophy this season. He will be a scoring threat that can't be left unguarded on Saturday. He hasn't scored in his last five games, so he's due for a goal soon. Hopefully, the Stars will have a two-game winning streak before Saturday. The Stars can't afford to take the day off this weekend and allow a lottery team to beat them.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 3/24

I can't wait for Monday's match-up against the Wild for two reasons. One is that it's possible this is Marc Andre-Fleury's final game in Dallas if the Stars and the Wild don't play each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The other reason is because it's my birthday and I will be at the game. He is such a talented goaltender who has won multiple Stanley Cups during his career. I hope the Stars fans at the game recognize what a talent he is. Hopefully, the Stars gain some ground in the Central Division this week and keep their home-ice advantage.

