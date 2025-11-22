Jason Robertson should be an automatic lock for Team USA

Earlier today, we talked about how Jake Oettinger might become the starting goaltender for Team USA in the Winter Olympics next season. While we here at Blackout Dallas wish Connor Hellebuyck a speedy recovery from his knee surgery and hope he can participate in the Winter Olympics, we want to see our franchise goaltender live his dream. It would be an excellent pairing of Oettinger and Hellebuyck if indeed those were the two main goaltenders for Team USA.

However, we are going to talk about another player on the Stars who needs to join Oettinger in the Olympics, Jason Robertson. What a heck of a season he's already having with the Stars. Robertson has recorded 12 goals and 14 assists a quarter of the way through the season. That's pretty remarkable for the young player who's looking to secure a contract extension shortly. I'm sure Jim Nill would be willing to sign him to a long-term deal.

The way that Robertson is currently playing is something I didn't expect until the second half of the season. However, he's in the middle of a contract year, and money is a good motivator to find the back of the net. I'm sure Nill is preparing a nice contract extension to keep Robertson in Dallas for the foreseeable future. Scoring nine goals in five games is extremely hard to do, and Robertson is doing it with ease right now.

It would be a no-brainer for Team USA to call up Robertson right now and offer him a spot on the Olympic roster. I mean, Robertson is the type of player Team USA needs to compete against other teams that will be playing in the Olympics next year, like Team Canada. He would actually do well with some of the other players expected to join Team USA. That's why I think Team USA would be smart to give him the spot right now.

However, final rosters for Team USA and other Olympic hockey teams aren't due until the end of December, and a lot can change in the minds of those who select the team. Robertson might be in a scoring drought, and the selection committee says we don't need that type of player on the team. There are still many variables that could occur in November, leading to Robertson not making the team. However, I would think that would be a foolish decision on their part to leave him off.

In conclusion, Robertson needs to be on the Olympic team competing in Italy next year. Oettinger could use a buddy to keep him company, and Robertson would love to represent the United States on the biggest stage next to Oettinger. However, a lot of things could change over the next month to the point that Robertson is left off the Olympic roster. I think that the scoring streak he's currently on is more than enough to cement himself on the roster.