Jim Nill Nuclear Trade: 5 trade targets for the Dallas Stars

After watching the Dallas Stars' offense struggle against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, there needs to be a shakeup with the roster. I know everyone loves all the players on the team, but with the injury situation right now, they need to make a trade at the deadline. However, Jim Nill waits for the right player to appear on the trade market. With some of the offers other teams are asking for right now, I can see why Nill is hesitant to make a move at the current time.

The Stars could go one of two ways at the trade deadline. They could either get a couple of rental players and see what happens for the remainder of the season or go all in and get a high-caliber player. If the Stars were to go all in on a high-caliber player, expect to lose some fan favorites like Logan Stankoven or Mavrik Bourque. Those players won't come cheap unless Nill uses his General Manager skills. I still don't know how he pulled off the Chris Tanev trade last season.

I know it's not an easy topic to discuss, but with the Stars' injuries, they need to make a trade now or later. It's the only way they can save their season at this point. One of our readers mentioned last night that the season could be over if another high-caliber player like Miro Heiskanen gets hurt. Let's start looking at some of the trade options the Stars could look at making before the trade deadline this season.

Dallas Stars Trade Targets: 5. Claude Giroux

Since we are starting with the rentals, Claude Giroux would be an excellent rental for the Stars. In the final year of his contract, Giroux is earning 6.5 million dollars, and The Stars could use him as a rental for the second line once Marchment returns. I think a veteran presence on the second line is what the Stars need right now to get back on track to making the playoffs. Logan Stankoven has done a good job filling in on that second line. However, a veteran player like Giroux would help stabilize that line.