Last night's loss to the Minnesota Wild was unacceptable

There will be times throughout a season where a team will have a crapshoot of a game, and the Stars definitely had one last night in Minnesota. I feel so bad for Jake Oettinger that he got his first loss in Minnesota during the regular season. He was the only one who was holding the Stars in the game last night. It was like the team decided to slow down after Jason Robertson scored in the first period. Here are some things that need to change moving forward after last night's loss.

Dallas Stars Changes: 1. Sam Steel off the top line

First thing to take care of is getting Sam Steel off the top line. Steel has been given so many chances over the course of the season to do well with that line, and it hasn't gotten the way that Glenn Gulutzan wanted it to. He missed so many good shot opportunities during the game last night that the Stars could have won if he had connected on a couple of them. Nothing against the young man, but man, I don't see him as a top-line kind of player that can generate offense consistently.

I would consider adding Jamie Benn or Wyatt Johnston to that top line. I think that would work better than Steel would. As I said, nothing against Steel, but he's more of a physical grinder than a scorer. I liked his role on the third or fourth line with the team. Gulutzan should really consider moving him back down there. He would thrive more, and he could still provide a goal here and there if the offense stalls one night. I hope Gulutzan considers this for tomorrow night's game against Florida.

Dallas Stars Changes: 2. Let's stop letting off the gas pedal after a Jason Robertson or Mikko Rantanen goal

This drives me insane during some games this season, when the team decides they don't need to keep pressuring the opposing goaltender after Jason Robertson or Mikko Rantanen scores. The Stars need to keep their foot on the gas pedal against their opponents. Just because either one scored doesn't mean they will continue to score as the game progresses. Just keep pressuring the goaltender because you never know when Jake Oettinger or Casey DeSmith could have an off night.

Dallas Stars Changes: 3. Help your franchise goaltender

The Stars decided to let Jake Oettinger take on five players at a time last night. The Stars' defenseman were gliding to some of the Wild players when they crashed the net last night. They shouldn't be able to do that. Now, there will be some games where Oettinger won't be at the top of his game, and I'll address whether he needs to improve, but that wasn't the case last night. The Stars need to really improve their defense if they want to shut down Florida's chances of a dynasty.

Dallas Stars Changes: Conclusion

Tomorrow night is a giant measuring stick for the Dallas Stars. It will be the last time they will take on the defending Stanley Cup champions. They took the game all the way to a shootout in Florida, but lost. I want to see the Stars lock in and win the game in regulation tomorrow night. They need to prove to all the writers that they are true Stanley Cup contenders this season. A win against the Florida Panthers in regulation would go a long way in doing that.