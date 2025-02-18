Let's examine how the Stars did yesterday in the final round robin games

The 4-Nations tournament will wrap up on Thursday night with another round of USA vs. Canada. If you thought the viewing numbers were high on that game, wait until the viewing numbers for Thursday's game come out. I'm sure they will be a lot higher than they were on Saturday night. It has been a good week and a half for hockey, and I'm sure the NHL will take some of the rules from this tournament and discuss them during the offseason.

The Finnish Mafia wrapped up their tournament with a good last-second push against Team Canada. Imagine their team if Miro Heiskanen was healthy for this tournament. There would have been a good possibility they would have played the United States on Thursday night. Esa Lindell sparked the last-minute surge with an admirable goal close to the net. Finland would make things even closer after Mikael Granlund scored two goals. He was among the highest scorers in the 4-Nations tournament, scoring three goals and an assist.

Esa Lindell: Scoring IN Finland and scoring FOR Finland 🇫🇮#4Nations x #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/21Vvnv1Rc8 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 17, 2025

Jim Nill must extend Granlund with Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene this summer. I think those three should be the primary focus for the front office this summer. Unless Nill wants to be a saint and get them off the market sooner, I don't think any fans would oppose that happening. If Granlund helps the Stars down the stretch and in the playoffs, Nill would look like a mastermind for acquiring Granlund and Cody Cici for two draft picks.

Let's get back to discussing the 4-Nations Tournament now. Thomas Harley was a healthy scratch for Team Canada, with Cale Makar playing yesterday. I figured there would be a high probability Harley would be scratched for today's game against Finland. There's no way Cale Makar would sit out a big game like yesterday's if it meant round two against the United States. I was glad Harley could shut up all the people complaining he got called up over other defensemen yesterday.

Jake Oettinger got the start for Team USA last night against Sweden. I thought he did good for the most part. I'm sure he went through deja vu with both Sweden goals yesterday. He might have experienced deja-vu Hedue to the defenseman standing right in front of him while trying to save the puck. I don't think he got help on that goal from his teammates. The first goal he allowed was a vintage Papa Joe redirection. With how fast the puck was flying, he didn't have much time to re-adjust to save the puck.

Jake held it down in the round robin finale 🦦❌#4Nations x #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/xS6mm0HUfl — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 18, 2025

Connor Hellebuyck will start on Thursday night against Team Canada. Oettinger will probably back him up. However, Team USA is roughed up after last night's game. There's a good chance the USA is down four players. That stinks because Canada is healthy and ready to get some revenge against the United States for embarrassing them in Montreal this past Saturday. I'm sure we will learn more about their availability over the next few days. Get ready for an exciting conclusion to a fantastic tournament of competitive hockey.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles