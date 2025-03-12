Mavrik might have found his new "Goose" with the latest Dallas Stars signing

For Wyatt Johnston, Mavrik Bourque, Oskar Back, and Thomas Harley, I'm sure the recent trade for Mikko Rantanen hit a little close to home. Losing Logan Stankoven was a very tough decision for Jim Nill. Whenever a team asks about trading a top-ten talent like Rantanen to your franchise, you must give up a premium price. Unfortunately, that was Stankoven for the Dallas Stars. Stankoven will have a great career, and I'm rooting for his success with the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, Bourque might have found his new "Goose" yesterday when it was announced that Angus MacDonell signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. I was expecting his signing within the next couple of weeks. I guess Jim Nill and I are psychics who can predict the future. MacDonell was one of those late-round 2023 draft picks with a low risk and high reward. The Stars might have found their next gritty type of player. Let's look at how he's doing with the Brampton Steelheads this season.

Angus MacDonell Signing: Current status with the Brampton Steelheads

MacDonell currently has 25 goals and 24 assists with the Brampton Steelheads. Last season, he had 32 goals and 30 assists. He has been a very physical and gritty player for the Steelheads. Once he makes the NHL, he will be one of those players like Sam Steel for the Dallas Stars. He will probably start as a bottom-six player and work up to the top-six. If he develops the way Dallas wants, he will be here for quite some time. The Stars might have found their next "Jamie Benn."

Angus MacDonell Signing: What are his next steps

Right now, the Steelheads are looking to finish their regular season schedule. After that, they will begin their playoff run since they are officially in the OHL Playoffs. According to 100 Degree Hockey, if the Steelheads are eliminated in round one, he could sign an Amateur Tryout Contract with the Texas Stars for the remainder of their season. The Texas Stars are doing okay right now. After looking at some of the final scores, I'm sure they would like a redo of last week.

Dallas has signed F Angus MacDonnell to an ELC. He was a black ace for Texas last year.



Brampton plays their last reg. season game on March 23, has already clinched the playoffs. If they lose in Rd 1, he could make it to Texas on an ATO before AHL regular season ends. — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) March 11, 2025

Angus MacDonell Signing: Conclusion

In conclusion, I like this prospect signing the Stars made yesterday. When looking at some of his highlights, he likes to be right in front of the net for rebounds. He's going to have a long career with the Dallas Stars. However, at the age of 19, it's going to be some time before he makes the Dallas Stars' roster. There is no rush to bring him up within the next few seasons. He could expedite that if he plays well. Cheers to Jim Nill and his draft scouts for finding a gem late in the draft.

