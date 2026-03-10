Medieval Times comes to the American Airlines Center with Vegas in town

Here ye here ye! The Dallas Stars are hosting a jousting tournament at the American Airlines Center when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Lord Eichel brings his talented hockey team into town as the Stars look to continue their winning streak after the House of Miro ended the Chicago Blackhawks' reign of terror on Sunday night in overtime. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, a win against the Golden Knights would do the Stars some good.

While the Stars were able to end the game quickly in overtime on Sunday, it might not be the case tonight. The Golden Knights might be wounded at the moment, but the Stars are in the same boat. Not having Mikko Rantanen or Radek Faksa in the lineup really hurts Dallas at the moment. Players like Justin Hryckowian and Jason Roberton need to step up to win tonight's contest. Here are the four keys to the game at the AAC tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 4. Find a way

The Dallas Stars need to find a way to win tonight's game. I know not having Roope Hintz or Rantanen in the lineup is not helping their case. However, players like Wyatt Johnston and Justin Hryckowian can help the Stars on the offensive side of the ice tonight. Dallas will need to find a way to keep winning while their top players recover before the playoffs. I don't care if Arttu Hyry drops a hat trick tonight; find a way to win the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 3. Let the bottom lines cook

One bright thing to take away from Sunday's game was how the bottom two lines were getting to the front of the net. That's something the Stars need to keep doing if they want to see the House of Vegas fall tonight. Hryckowian was in his element on Sunday night, and the Stars would benefit from him being in front of the net again. The Stars have to get those bottom pairings going on all cylinders before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 2. The downfall of the House of Eichel

One of the players the Stars need to make sure doesn't get going on offense tonight is Jack Eichel. While he did get the United States the gold medal for the first time in 46 years, the House of Stars roots against him again. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will make sure the American doesn't find the back of the net tonight. Dallas will be in a world of hurt if Eichel scores multiple goals tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 1. Let the House of Otters rise

I don't know what happened with Oettinger against the Colorado Avalanche last Friday night. It was like he decided to ease off the gas and let some easy goals in, and eventually got owned in the shootout. It's time for the House of Otter to rise and stand strong against the incoming attack from the Golden Knights. His teammates can help him out by preventing the Golden Knights from getting second-chance opportunities. Let the House of Otters shine and win two points.