Mikko Rantanen could dethrone Jason Robertson's record

Earlier today, we kicked off our records week at Blackout Dallas by talking about how Oettinger is well on his way to dethroning Marty Turco as the best goaltender in Dallas Stars history. While he's playing games and winning them, he might need a better defense if he wants to have the most shutouts as well. Now we turn our attention to Jason Robertson, who had a historic season during the 2022-23 season. It looked like his record would remain intact, but a recent trade has that in jeopardy.

Jason Robertson set the NHL on fire when he recorded the first 100-point season in Dallas Stars history during the 2022-23 season. It was awe-inspiring, to say the least, because of how dominating he was during that season. However, with the Mikko Rantanen trade, that record could already be in jeopardy. Mikko is a cold-blooded goal scorer who has recorded back-to-back 100-point seasons before. So don't be surprised if Rantanten decides to set a record of his own this upcoming season.

Robertson razzled and dazzled as he lit the NHL ablaze during that season. However, we do have to look at the possibility that Rantanen could destroy his 100-point season record and set a new milestone in Stars' history. Many fans believe that Robertson's record will remain intact; however, I'm not so sure about how good Rantanen is. He's the type of player who will destroy any record. That's how good an elite player Rantanen is.

I think it's a possibility that Rantanen could easily dethrone the record that Robertson set during the 2022-23 season. He's a cold-blooded assassin who knows how to drive to the net and pick his spots to snipe the puck into the back of the net. I recall when he was with the Colorado Avalanche, and I was writing the pregame reports, mentioning how the Stars needed to make sure he didn't have any time to set up and shoot, to prevent him from having time at the net. That's how good a player Rantanen is.

While I don't think Rantanen will dethrone Robertson's record next season, I wouldn't be surprised by the end of his contract with the Stars if he does. Rantanen is that kind of player, and Robertson should count his blessings that his historic season remains intact by the end of Rantanen's contract. Robertson is a great NHL player, but I think Rantanen is going to shred the 100-point record at least once or twice during his eight seasons with the Stars.

