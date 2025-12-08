Miro Heiskanen's heroics keep the Stars' point streak alive with a shootout win

There will be times during the season when the Dallas Stars will be out of energy. Look at all the traveling they've done over the last few weeks. You could tell the Stars were in for one of those games where there was no energy radiating from the team. Tonight was that night the Stars had enough gas in the tank for one more attack with two minutes remaining in the game. Miro Heiskanen would tie it and force overtime. Mikko Rantanen would win the game in the shootout for a final score of 3-2 Stars.

It's just one of those games the Stars will look at the film and burn it. The Stars' point streak will continue since they won in overtime. I don't even think they deserve the two points. The lack of energy from their first goal on was like gift-wrapping this game for the Penguins to go. However, the Stars had that last spurt of energy to get them across the finish line. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Penguins.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: 4. Glad Matt Duchene and Nils Lundkvist are back

I think all Stars' fans can agree it's nice to have Matt Duchene and Nils Lundkvist back in the lineup tonight. Both were activated off the LTIR earlier this afternoon for tonight's game. Due to Tyler Seguin going on the LTIR, the Stars had enough money to move Duchene and Lundkvist back onto the roster. I was a little shocked to see Duchene get minutes with the fourth line tonight, but I understand why he was placed there to begin the game. Literally, the only good thing to come from tonight's game.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: 3. I'm a little surprised Crosby didn't have much of an impact

With how many goals Sidney Crosby has scored this season, you would figure he would have a couple tonight against the tired Stars' team. However, he was kept off the scoresheet by Esa Lindell and Heiskanen. I wish the best to Evgeni Malkin and Crosby for the remainder of the season. It would be cool to see them ride off into the sunset after winning one more Stanley Cup together. However, that can wait until next season because the Stars are going to win it.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: 2. Exhaustion happens

Nothing the Stars could have done about all the traveling they've done after the last couple of weeks. They've been all over the place, and exhaustion from being on the road constantly got to the Stars tonight. Luckily, the Stars had enough energy left in the tank to get over the finish line in the shootout. Hopefully, the Stars get some rest before they travel to Winnipeg and Minnesota this week. After tonight's game, they deserve all the rest they want.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: 1. R.I.P Tom Hicks

It is with great sadness that former Dallas Stars Owner Tom Hicks passed away this weekend at the age of 79. While some people had a different view of him as the owner, he did a lot to grow hockey in a market where football was like a religion every weekend in the 90s. My condolences and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. The Stars will be back in action on Tuesday night as they take on the Winnipeg Jets across the border. Puck Drop is at 7:00 PM CT.