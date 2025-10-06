No need to go to DEFCON 1 after Lian Bichsel was loaned to the Texas Stars

The Dallas Stars are beginning preparations for takeoff after beating the Colorado Avalanche this weekend in the final preseason game. Everything looked good in the final preseason game of the year for the Stars as they begin their season up in Winnipeg. However, some fans are starting to worry about some of the transactions the Stars are making to their roster. One of them was the surprising move of sending Justin Hryckowian back to the AHL after a superb preseason performance. I thought he was a lock for Jamie Benn's spot until he returned healthy again.

However, this morning's roster transaction is a bit of a head-scratcher in my opinion. The Stars announced that Lian Bichsel was loaned to the Texas Stars while they called up Trey Taylor and Harrison Scott to Dallas. You would think that Glen Gulutzan would be smart to have a 6'7 18-wheeler in his lineup for opening night? Here's why you don't need to worry about Bichsel missing the season opener in Winnipeg on Thursday night.

For those who might have missed the news, Jamie Benn is going to be out a while as he recovers from a collapsed lung. The moves suggest that the Stars are preparing him to be placed on LTIR while he takes his time (that's for you, Jamie) as he recovers from his injury. I'm sure the salary cap specialist in the Stars' front office is trying to maximize how much the Stars can utilize of the LTIR. I would be very shocked if Lian Bichsel began the season with the Texas Stars. With how he played in the final game against the Avalanche, he's the type of defenseman you want on your opening night roster.

We have three more days before the Stars initiate their launch sequence for the 2025-26 season. I'm sure once they announce Benn has been placed on the LTIR, Bichsel will come back up and be on the flight to Winnipeg. I don't see a scenario where he begins the season with the Texas Stars. I'm sure many fans would be distraught if he started the season down there. Bichsel has proven that the only time he needs to be sent back down to the AHL is if it's for a rehab stint.

Jim Nill is not a stranger to using the LTIR; he used it last season with Tyler Seguin when he recovered from his hip injury. The Stars were able to afford trading for Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci. We will keep you up to date on any developments that may occur before the start of the season, which is Thursday night. I wouldn't be shocked if Bichsel is slamming into the Jets on Thursday night.