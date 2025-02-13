O Say Can You See: Three keys to game against Finland for Team USA

It's time to root for the United Jakes of America tonight. Just kidding, Jake Oettinger will not be starting between the pipes tonight for Team USA. Connor Hellebuyck will get the start for Team USA against Finland tonight as they begin their quest for the 4-Nations Title. This is probably the best team USA has put together in years. They have a three-headed monster with their goaltenders and some scoring depth led by Captain Auston Matthews.

I'm excited to see how Team USA deals with Finland tonight, a country that's good at hockey. Stars fans will probably root for Team Finland tonight with the three players that will suit up for Finland. At least the Stars fanbase won't be divided heavily tonight since Jake Oettinger isn't playing. I can only imagine what will bring excitement tonight if last night's game was outstanding. Here are the three keys to tonight's game for Team USA.

Team USA Keys of the Game: 3. Don't be afraid to shuffle the lines

One of the things that Team USA coaches will be watching tonight is if the lines need to be shuffled. This is a quick tournament, and the coaching staff can't wait until the final game to adjust. If the lines aren't working by the end of the first period, put them in a blender and shake things up. There is so much talent on Team USA's roster that you could quickly shuffle the lines and get some scoring. Team Finland is a team that won't wait for you to find your line chemistry.

Team USA Keys of the Game: 2. Auston Matthews has to set the tone

Auston Matthews has to set the tone tonight for Team USA. He is the captain of the team and can't take a period off. Everyone on Team USA will look for him to set an example against Finland. That's how Team USA will get the momentum going tonight against a skilled Finland team. Matthews is a household name for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and USA fans will look to see if he gets things going with a goal tonight. Matthews can't be why Team USA loses tonight in their opener against Finland.

Team USA Keys of the Game: 1. Help defend Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is one heck of a goaltender, and unfortunately, Stars fans know that all too well. I'm a little shocked to see him get the start tonight over Jeremy Swayman and Jake Oettinger. I would have saved Hellebuyck for Canada. He would have done well against a team like that. However, I'm not the coach for Team USA and will agree with his decision to start Hellebuyck tonight.

Everyone on Team USA has to play defense and help out Hellebuyck shut out Finland. They have some good scorers on that team, and it would be devastating and embarrassing to be blown out by them. I want to see everyone defend a player in USA's zone and clear the puck to help him. Don't let Finland get too comfortable in USA's zone tonight; that would be a recipe for disaster. If Team USA helps Hellebuyck out tonight, they will earn 2-3 points, depending on if it goes to overtime.

