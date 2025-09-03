Pavelski finally earns his prestigious nomination to the USA Hockey Hall of Fame

Joe Pavelski is a man who has represented USA Hockey in the right way. He's the type of player that should be automatically nominated for the Lady Byng trophy before the season even starts. He plays hockey the right way and doesn't try to stir up any trouble on the ice. He's a true professional in the sport, and that's how people will remember him during his outstanding career in the NHL. However, he just got a huge honor this morning that a lot of Dallas Stars fans will be happy about.

Earlier this morning, Joe Pavelski was selected as a member of this year's USA Hockey Hall of Fame class along with Zach Parise, Scott Gomez, Tara Mounsey, and hockey photographer Bruce Bennett. When Pavelski announced his retirement a couple of seasons ago, it was only a matter of time before he was going to get selected to the USA Hockey Hall of Fame. He's one of those players, like Mike Modano, who didn't have to wait long to be chosen.

Even though Pavelski didn't play in Dallas his entire career, it feels like in the short amount of time that he was with the Stars, he brought so much to the table. He was the one player on the Stars' power play that people were annoyed with, standing in front of the opposing goaltender for re-directions. He was also a significant veteran presence in the locker room, bringing the knowledge that he had gained during his time with the San Jose Sharks.

Don't forget that he took young Wyatt Johnston into his home and taught him the ropes of being an everyday NHL player. From being a shy teenager who stood in the corner of Pavelski's living room to being a huge player during game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Johnston's development into an elite NHL player can be credited to what Pavelski taught him while he was living in his roof. There is so much that Pavelski accomplished for the Stars in the short time he spent in Dallas.

In conclusion, it's no surprise that Joe Pavelski has been inducted into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame. He played the game of hockey the right way and was instrumental in developing Wyatt Johnston into the elite player he is for the Stars today. I hope he enjoys all the golf that he is playing right now, especially after winning his first golf tournament. We still miss you, Joe Pavelski, and we don't have enough words to express our gratitude for all that you brought to the Stars' organization during your brief tenure.

