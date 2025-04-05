Penguins' last-minute surge snaps Stars' winning streak at seven games

The Dallas Stars hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at the American Airlines Center this afternoon. The Stars are looking for their eighth-straight win after winning their seventh game in a row against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Stars had a better first period this afternoon, but defensive struggles plagued the team today. The Stars would lose 5-3 this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and their seven-game winning streak would end today.

The Stars still have some things to work out before the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in a couple of weeks. Being outshot by the end of the first period is one of those things. You can't allow your opponent to walk into your rink and outshoot you. Another thing to work on is keeping the puck in your opponent's zone of the ice instead of yours. They spent a lot of time in the Stars' zone this afternoon. Here are the four takeaways from the loss against the Penguins this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 4. Improvement in the first period

Even though the Stars gave up the first goal of the game to Sidney Crosby, they improved how they played in the first period. The Stars were only outshot 12-8 in the first period, which was an improvement over the Nashville game. The one thing the Stars need to do is stop taking so many penalties. I don't know what's with the Stars and trying to be too aggressive on defense. If the Stars can cut down on all the penalties they take during the first frame, they would be in good shape.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 3. Jason Robertson

Robertson took a shot to the jaw in the first period this afternoon. While he continued to play, the Stars might want to monitor with the playoffs right around the corner. The Stars have been plagued with injuries to the face this season. With the playoff spot clinched, the Stars might want to do some load management with Robertson to prevent him from getting even more injured. The Stars dodged a significant bullet this afternoon with one of their best players taking a shot to the jaw.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 2. Evgenii Dadonov

Dadonov woke up and decided, "I'm going to drop a couple of goals on the Peguins today." All three goals scored by Dadonov were highlight-reel worthy. The first one he squeezed by Tristan Jarry on his blocker side. The second goal was backdoor, and Jarry wasn't prepared to make the save on the power play. Dadonov shows how much forward-scoring depth the Stars have when the top line doesn't show up. Great game by Dadonov despite the Stars' defense folding like a table in the third period

SECOND CAREER HAT TRICK FOR EVGENII DADONOV! 🧢🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/VspPKuw1fU — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 5, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 1. Casey DeSmith

Casey DeSmith was a monster between the pipes until the third period this afternoon. After giving up the early goal to Crosby, he was dialed in the second period, as Jake Oettinger is when he plays. The Penguins had a chance to run away with the score in the second period, and DeSmith denied all their opportunities to score. However, the third period was a completely different story. The Stars' defensemen owe DeSmith a nice dinner after losing him in this game. Stars look to begin a new win streak tomorrow against the Minnesota Wild.

