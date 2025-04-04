The Dallas Stars continue their win streak the ugly way, winning 5-1 tonight

The Dallas Stars hosted the Nashville Predators after returning home from a road trip sweep. The Stars have won six straight going into tonight's game. With how the Stars were playing, the first period tonight was less than ideal. However, Mikael Granlund gave the Stars some life at the end of the second period with a beautiful re-direction goal. The Stars would win 5-1 over the Nashville Predators, bringing their win streak to seven straight games.

While the Stars won tonight, it was very sloppy. The fact that the Stars scored their first goal of the game near the end of the second period shows how bad the win was tonight. However, in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you might have to win ugly in some games when the other team gives you fits. Jake Oettinger kept the Stars in the game and deserves a steak dinner for tonight's win. Wyatt Johnston also extended his scoring streak to six games. Here are the four takeaways from the game tonight against the Nashville Predators.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-04-03: pic.twitter.com/LmsTFuFIn2 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 4, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 4. Crappy first period

Whatever that first period was tonight, it can't happen in the playoffs. The fact that the Stars couldn't score on a four-minute power play is terrible. That is when you punish the team for the high-sticking. The Stars were outshot by a mile for most of the first period. That can't happen in the playoffs as well. Jake Oettinger was the only bright spot of the first period for Dallas. Tonight's first period is a recipe for a disaster and an early exit from the playoffs this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Only nine shots on goal halfway through the game

Having only nine shots on goal halfway through the game will not win you playoff games. You could tell it would be a bad night when you only had nine shots on goal halfway through the game. They need to figure out how to generate offense and not let the other team dictate the game's pace. The fact that the Stars even had a chance to come back in the game is all because of how Oettinger played tonight. Stars still found a way to win tonight, but it came after the Predators were exhausted.

THE WYATT MAGIC CONTINUES!!!!!! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/kf8c08rPau — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 4, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. Goaltender can only keep you in the game for so long

Jake Oettinger deserves a steak dinner for keeping the Stars in the game. Oettinger was unreal despite giving up that one goal to Steven Stamkos. He was the only reason the Stars had a chance of winning tonight against the Predators. He's been playing out of his mind recently and helping the Stars get closer to winning the Central Division. I'm happy the team finally decided to show up late in the second period and give him a nice goal cushion in the third.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. This was a great opportunity to win tonight

With the Golden Knights and the Jets playing later tonight, it was nice to see the Stars win. Dallas has a shot of reclaiming the Central Division lead with a win against the Penguins and the Jets lose tonight. The Central Division could come down to next Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas. The Stars will put their win streak on the line against the Penguins this weekend.

