The Dallas Stars sweep away the Seattle Kraken 3-1 for a road trip sweep

After sending the Seattle Kraken to Davy Jones's locker and clinching their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars took on the Kraken for the final time this season. They went into tonight's game looking for a road trip sweep. Things got off to the same start as on Saturday night, but the Stars responded twice in the first period, leading them to a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. It was a great game, despite the low-scoring game tonight.

I’ve been here for 7 @DallasStars goals and I still haven’t heard Pantera once. Their speakers must be messed up or something — x - Victor E Green (@VictorEGreen) April 1, 2025

Casey DeSmith was in his zone tonight after giving up the first goal. He's been one of the best back up goaltenders in the league this season. The fact that Dallas was able to get him for cheap shows the mastermind that Jim Nill is. Wyatt Johnston continued his goal-scoring streak tonight as well. That's his fifth goal in five games. Things are trending upwards for the Stars as they look towards the playoffs. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game in Seattle against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 4. Wyatt Johnston reigns supreme

The Dallas Stars fanbase will look at Wyatt Johnston's contract in three years and realize what a steal it was. Johnston is in the middle of a goal-scoring tear right now that doesn't look like it will end anytime soon. When the Stars return home to take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, Johnston will look to make it six goals in six games. I hope the Predators are already scouting Johnston because it will take a force to bring his streak to a halt.

That’s 5 goals in the last 5 games for Wyatt Johnston 🔥⭐️ pic.twitter.com/K9rpy2kYAs — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 1, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. Punched back in the first period

Like what happened in the previous game against the Kraken, the Stars responded quickly after they scored. Tonight, Matt Duchene and Johnston responded with goals after Seattle scored. This is a good sign with the playoffs around the corner because the Stars are showing that urgency to get back into a game. They can't allow anyone to push them around in the playoffs. As I mentioned, everything looks up if you are a Stars fan.

Thank you muchy, Dutchy! pic.twitter.com/grOO8KX9fH — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 1, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Casey DeSmith

DeSmith had another excellent performance tonight against the Kraken. You can expect Jake Oettinger and DeSmith to split the remainder of the games left on the schedule. Oettinger does not need to play all of them with how well DeSmith is playing right now. With how the Stars are playing right now, DeSmith could play most of the remaining games if he wants to. Oettinger could use the rest before the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. When will Jamie Benn score his 400th goal?

Everyone has one question with the playoffs right around the corner: When will Jamie Benn score his 400th career goal? While he didn't score that goal tonight, he has a shot at scoring it on Thursday as the Stars take on the Predators at home. It would be nice for Benn to score his 400th goal in front of the home crowd at the American Airlines Center. I don't think Tyler Seguin could suit up on Thursday night, but what do I know? He's been skating for quite some time.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles