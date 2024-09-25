2024 Central Division Preview Series: Minnesota Wild stuck in the rebuilding phase

The Minnesota Wild are going through the dreaded phase of rebuilding. If you looked at their roster last season, there were a lot of young players without NHL experience, and it showed. They had a bad start to their season last year, and the Wild fired Dean Evason. I wasn't expecting the move until after the season. I guess the Wild's front office had other plans for how they wanted the season to go. It might be the same story this season as well.

I feel bad for one of the best goaltenders the NHL has seen in the last decade. Marc-Andre Fleury is retiring at the end of the season. I know he wants a quiet ride off into the sunset and not get any special treatment. However, the Stars should send him custom cowboy boots and a hat. I hope the Stars' team will line up and shake his hand after the final matchup against the Wild this season. With the way the Wild handled business during free agency, they won't make the playoffs this year.

Minnesota Wild Preview: Key Losses

Mason Shaw

Dakota Mermis

Brandon Duhaime

Minnesota Wild Preview: Key Signings

Zeev Buium

Yakov Trenin

Travis Boyd

Joseph Cecconi

Brendan Gaunce

Minnesota Wild Preview: Assessment

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin Is relying on many of their cornerstone players to be the offense for the franchise this season. I think this decision will backfire on him, and the Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks will be a "coin flip for last place in the Central Division this season. To Guerin's defense, free agency happened within the blink of an eye this offseason, with many players having teams within the first few days.

However, Guerin's plan to rely on his young team could work. Brock Faber is one of the young players on whom they will depend. Some critical scorers on the Wild last season dealt with injuries at various points. That will hinder a team from being any threat throughout the season. I think they could be a dark horse threat if they remain healthy. To wrap up this preview, don't be surprised if the Wild has the Wild somehow a resurgence. It would only happen if the young core they have puts the puck in the net.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles