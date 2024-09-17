2024 Central Division Series Preview: Chicago Blackhawks
By Brian Sweet
The Chicago Blackhawks found themselves at the bottom of the Central Division standings even though they drafted Connor Bedard. Everyone thought Bedard was going to be electric last season. While he did live up to the hype and won Rookie of the Year, they didn't have a solid team around him to do any damage in the Central Division. Now granted, the Central Division will be a tough division to compete in this season with all the new free-agent signings. Dallas will look to defend the division title as well.
Now that the offseason is about to wrap up, with training camp beginning soon, the Blackhawks will look to improve from last season. However, they must be prepared for injuries or anything that happens their way during the season. Who knows, Conor Bedard could get a long-term injury and can't play for a while, and training camp will begin. Petr Mrazek could get injured, and newly signed goaltender Laurent Brossoit might need to step in. Here is the 2024-25 season preview for the Blackhawks.
Chicago Blackhawks Preview: Key Losses
Colin Blackwell
Tyler Johnson
Taylor Raddysh
Chicago Blackhawks Preview: Key Signings
Tyler Bertuzzi
Laurent Brossoit
Pat Maroon
T.J. Brodie
Chicago Blackhawks Preview: Assessment
The Blackhawks did lose some of their offense, with Tyler Johnson departing during the offseason. However, they added the toughness they lacked last season with Tyler Bertuzzi, Pat Maroon, and T.J. Brodie. I think that might be enough to get them out of the cellar in the Central Division by moving up one to seventh place. The Blackhawks will rely too much on Connor Bedard as the primary goal producer this upcoming season. That might hurt them in the long run this season.
To be fair to the Blackhawks, most of the offensive talent in the free agency pool was quickly signed right when free agency opened. That's why I will give them a pass on not helping Bedard with the offense. If they can get some offense around the trade deadline, they could have an excellent last half of the season and make some noise for a wildcard spot. To wrap up this preview, don't expect the Blackhawks to be a significant threat in the Central Division this season.