3 bad performances from Dallas Stars training camp

The Dallas Stars wrapped up their preseason schedule last week with a 5-0-1 record. They are preparing for game one against the Nashville Predators. With their roster depth, the Stars showed why they will be one of the top teams in the league. They didn't lose much of their roster, and some players from last season were salary cap casualties. The Stars have a roster that wants to lift the Stanley Cup and enjoy the glory.

However, some preseason performances left much to be desired. It felt like goalie prospect Remi Poirier got lost behind Magnus Hellburg and Ben Kraws's performances. Ilya Lyubushkin had up-and-down performances. Brendan Smith is another defenseman who felt out of place with the rest of the team on the ice. Here are three bad performances during the preseason this year.

Bad Training Camp Performances: 3. Remi Poirier

Remi Poirier had a solid preseason performance. However, he just got lost behind Magnus Hellburg and Ben Kraws. Hellburg and Kraws will probably start the season in Cedar Park, while Poirier will return to Idaho. Hellberg was brought in as an "insurance policy" in case Jake Oettinger gets hurt during the regular season. Kraws will look to continue on his outstanding performance in Cedar Park. Poirier was just out-performed by two other goaltenders looking to make a great impression.

Bad Training Camp Performances: 2. Ilya Lyubushkin

Ilya Lyubushkin had an up-and-down preseason, and it showed some cause for concern. The Stars signed him this offseason because he and Matt Dumba were "Plan B" in case Chris Tanev didn't want to re-sign with the Stars. His consistency on defense during the preseason is concerning if the Stars want to make a run for the Stanley Cup this season. I hope Nill made the right decision to sign him to help fix the blue line with Tanev's departure.

Bad Training Camp Performances: 1. Brendan Smith

Of all the players the Stars put on the ice during the preseason, Smith was the weakest link. It felt like Smith couldn't form any chemistry with the other Stars players. He also made some fundamental mistakes when turning the puck over. I don't want to say he reminds me of how Ryan Suter played last season, but he does. I'm glad that the Stars only signed him for a season. Hopefully, I'm wrong about him this season. I feel he could hurt the Stars more than he could do good.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles