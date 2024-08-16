4 bold predictions for the Dallas Stars during the 2024-25 season
By Brian Sweet
Before even the season begins, fans across the league make bold predictions about their team. Will a team finish the regular season without any injuries? Will this player score multiple hat tricks in one season. This rookie will shock everyone and win the Rookie of the Year Award despite the odds? The Stars have a lot of storylines going into this season that could be a bold prediction. Here are four bold predictions that I have for the Stars entering the 2024-25 season.
Dallas Stars Bold Predictions: 4. Stars win the regular season Western Conference title
Based on how the Stars reshaped their team during the offseason, I wouldn't be surprised if they won the Western Conference title again during the regular season. The Stars will be some much-needed scoring with additions like Mavrik Bourque. They also upgraded the physicality with Matt Dumba and Ilya Lyubushkin. The team might take time to get used to the new additions, but they could win the Western Conference in back-to-back seasons.
Dallas Stars Bold Predictions: 3. No injuries during the 2024-25 season
I'll boldly predict that the Stars won't have any injuries during the regular season. The Stars were lucky to have no injuries a couple of seasons ago. Unfortunately, the Stars did have some injuries last season, such as Jake Oettinger missing an entire month of action. If the Stars have an injury to either Oettinger or Casey DeSmith, Magnus Hellberg will see some action in Dallas.
Dallas Stars Bold Predictions: 2. Jake Oettinger is a top 3 goaltender in the league
I'll also boldly predict Jake Oettinger will have a career season going into contract talks next summer. Even with the injury, Oettinger finished the season with a 19-5-2 record after the injury and took us back to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Edmonton Oilers in six games. NHL Network listed him as the eighth-best goalie in the league. Don't be surprised if he puts up a top-three goaltender performance this season. He wants Dallas to back up the Brinks truck to his house.
Dallas Stars Bold Predictions: 1. The Stars have 10 players with 20 goals this season
My last bold prediction is that the Stars will have ten players who score 20 goals or more. The Stars reached uncharted waters last year when multiple players scored over twenty goals. Stars' fans haven't seen that kind of offense in a long time. With most of the team returning next season, you can expect the Stars to break the record this upcoming season. While some might not come true, one can only wish boldly.