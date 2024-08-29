A Pacific Division foe joins the Dallas Stars on Victory+ streaming service
By Brian Sweet
If you remember, earlier this offseason, the Dallas Stars announced their new way to watch hockey games this season. The Stars will not be on Bally Sports this upcoming season, as they will be streaming their games on the Victory+ streaming app. This opens a new way of catching Dallas Stars hockey that won't cost the hockey fan any money. It will take some time to get used to, especially for me, considering I've watched Dallas Stars hockey since they were on Fox Sports Southwest.
Earlier this week, another NHL team announced that it will be streaming its games on Victory+. The Anaheim Ducks will have all their games free of charge on the Victory+ app. This is the second hockey team to jump ship from Bally Sports due to their bankruptcy case. I wouldn't be shocked if, over the course of this season, we get announcements from other hockey teams joining the Victory+ app. Here's what it could mean for the future of watching hockey games.
Victory+: What is it?
Victory+ is a free sports streaming provider that will be the future of watching sporting events in the United States, depending on your region. For example, you can catch Dallas Stars hockey in the DFW Metroplex or surrounding states like Arkansas or Oklahoma. If you live outside the metroplex, like in Europe, you might have to wait longer. If you have any more questions or concerns, you can watch the company's YouTube video.
Victory+: Why did the Anaheim Ducks join?
The Anaheim Ducks switched to Victory+ simply because their contract ended with Diamond Sports Group. Why would a team sign another TV contract with a company undergoing bankruptcy? With the Florida Panthers switching from Bally Sports to Scripps Sports, it seemed the perfect time to switch.
With all the mobile phones and tablets on the market, this is the future of watching sports in America. Don't be surprised if other teams see the three teams' success and join one of the many streaming companies for next season. This is the future of watching sports in America with all the mobile phones and tablets on the market.
Victory+: Conclusion
Victory+ could be one of the primary streaming services for watching sports in the future. If the Stars and the Ducks have great success with their streaming numbers this year, more teams could join the app so fans worldwide can watch hockey.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Dallas Mavericks joined the streaming service or offered a similar product. This could be the start of the future of watching your favorite teams from anywhere in the world. It will be interesting to see how many hockey fans enjoy watching hockey this way this year.