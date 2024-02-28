Altitude Issues: Dallas Stars suffocate in the high altitude against the Avalanche
The only good thing that came out of this game is Logan Stankoven extending his goal streak to two games. The Stars laid a giant goose egg against the Colorado Avalanche tonight as they lost 5-1. You could see the exhaustion in the Stars as they aren't used to the high altitude, and since they played last night. Fans should be getting worried about drawing the Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs this year. Here are the three takeaways from the loss tonight against the Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: Jani Hakanpaa should be traded
Jani Hakanpaa will likely not be on the Dallas Stars' roster next season. They should have kept Derrick Pouliot on the roster and played him tonight. He would have done a better job than Hakanpaa did against the Avalanche. The Stars are shopping for a defenseman who brings energy and helps in the Stars' zone by clearing the puck out of the zone. The Stars need to include Hakanpaa in that package for a defenseman.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Injuries played a part in the loss
With Tyler Seguin out with a lower-body injury, the Stars are trying to get offense from makeshift lines. The Stars have an issue generating offense when one of their teammates is injured. While the third line looks like a Porsche right now with Stankoven, the second and first lines are having issues generating offense.
The Stars also might be down Marchment after his collision in the third period. On paper, the Stars have one of the best forward combinations in the league, while on the ice, the Stars only have one producing the offense. Everyone needs to step up while Seguin and Dadonov recover from their injuries.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Stankoven has earned his roster spot
Stankoven has earned his roster spot for the remainder of the season after scoring the only goal of the game for Dallas. While the Stars need a defenseman and will probably trade for one before the deadline, they must find a way to keep Stankoven on the roster.
Tyler Seguin will be back before the end of the season, and there won't be room for Logan. It might be time to trade Ty Dellandrea for a conditional draft pick. You can't send Stankoven back to the minor leagues after his effort these last three games. He will suit up on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.