Bad Neighbour Vibes: Jake Neighbours sparks the St. Louis Blues to win over the Stars
Sometimes, divisional games will go the way they did for the Stars last night. All a team could need is two goals to get the win. Jake Neighbours sparked the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars last night. Due to some help from the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks, the Stars are still within striking distance of the divisional lead.
By Brian Sweet
Have you ever had those strange vibes when a new neighbor moves in next door, and you get weird vibes from him? Jake Neighbours gives me those vibes when I watch him play the Stars. You don't know if he will be the difference in the game. He was last night as he sparked the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars. The Stars played well last night but weren't rewarded with the win. Here are the three takeaways from the loss against the Blues last night.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Just couldn't get the puck in the net
The Stars had a lot of shot attempts on Joel Hofer last night, but only one went into the net. Jason Robertson was the lone goal scorer for the Stars. Sometimes, you will come across a goalie who is on a hot streak, and that's what happened last night. Both goalies played well, but the Blues scored one more goal than the Stars. All you can do is keep your head high and move on to the next opponent.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. Being aggressive in front of the net
The Stars shot themselves in the foot by not being agressive with the puck in front of Hofer. There were plenty of opportunities to poke the puck past him tonight, and they didn't do that. If the Stars want to go far in the playoffs again, they must put those loose rebounds past their opponents. If the Stars did that last night, it would be a different postgame article I'm writing. If the Stars want to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, loose pucks need to find the back of the net.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Pavelski and Sons line played well
As mentioned above, Robertson was the lone goal-scorer tonight for the Stars. Robertson scored on a beautiful pass from Roope Hintz from the Stars' zone. They are having issues this season since teams across the league have figured out a way to slow them down. If you remember last season, they provided 80-85% of the Stars' goals in the regular season. The Stars need their line to return to last year's form to go deep into the playoffs. Let's hope they continue on Friday night against the Blackhawks.