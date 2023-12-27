Dallas Stars look to continue their winning streak by beating the St. Louis Blues tonight
All the cookies left for Santa are gone, and the presents under the tree have been opened. The grind doesn't stop for the Stars as they travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues tonight. Fans remembered the last time that the Stars played the Blues. It's time to get some revenge for that tonight and continue the three-game winning streak. Here is your pregame report for the Dallas Stars tonight.
By Brian Sweet
With Christmas in the rearview mirror, it's time for hockey to start back up tonight. The Stars will put their winning streak on the line tonight against the St. Louis Blues. If you remember the last game, the Stars made NHL history by beating the Nashville Predators. However, Colton Parayko is their opponent tonight and will look to make their lives miserable again. Here are the three keys of the game tonight if the Stars want to beat the Blues.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. Break out of the Christmas coma
The Stars might be rusty when they take the ice against the St. Louis Blues tonight. It's common for that to happen when a team has a short break. However, when you play a game on the road, you won't have time to settle back into things. The Blues will come out swinging against the Stars, taking advantage of Wedgewood in net tonight. If the Stars can come out strong and take control of the game, they can continue their winning streak.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Shut down Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich
The Dallas Stars need to be focused on shutting down Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. Thomas currently leads the Blues with 13 goals going into tonight's game. Pavel Buchnevich is right behind him with 12 goals. The Stars need to lock down both players when they are on the ice tonight. They shouldn't give them time to set up their teammates in the Stars' zone. If the Stars can shut down both players tonight, They can continue the winning streak they started before Christmas.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Pavelski and Sons getting back into the groove of things
After a nice break reflecting on the beginning of the season, it's time for Pavelski and Sons to get back into the swing of things tonight. Lately, that line has been missing on the ice because teams have figured out how to shut them down on offense. If the Stars want a shot at winning the Stanley Cup this season, they need to return to their dominating form. If Pavelski and Sons get back to scoring goals tonight, the Stars will come away with two points on the road tonight.