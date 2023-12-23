Craig Smith and Matt Duchene get their revenge on the Nashville Predators as the Stars win 3-2
The Dallas Stars put their two-game winning streak on the line as they took on the Nashville Predators this afternoon. It was a great homecoming for Matt Duchene and Craig Smith as they played their former team. The Stars came out strong but couldn't get anything to go in the net for two periods until Evgenii Dadonov scored the first goal. Smith and Jani Hakanpaa would combine for two goals in the final thirteen seconds to give the Stars a 3-2 win over the Predators.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars just gave another Christmas present to the Stars' fan base, winning in regulation. I was about to do my regularly scheduled OT tweet when Jani Hakanpaa scored the game-winning goal with two seconds left as the Stars won 3-2 over the Nashville Predators. I'll take the win today, but let's hope the Stars don't make this a regular thing moving forward. Here are the three takeaways from the game against the Predators today.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 3. Can't trail early in the game
I don't know how many games it's been this year where the Stars trail in the game first, but it's got to stop. I mentioned in the pregame article that the Bridgestone Arena crowd can get the Predators going, and the Stars found that out today. The Stars were agressive in the first period, but they needed to control the momentum by scoring first. It was a good learning lesson for the Stars today as they enter their Christmas Break.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 2. Power play was atrocious today
The Stars' power play was atrocious today against the Predators. It was like the Predators were trying to gift the game to the Stars, but they declined the present. The Stars were sleepwalking through the motions, and the Predators picked them off. That is one part of the Stars' game that needs to be adjusted after Christmas. If the Stars want to be true Stanley Cup contenders, they need to convert on the power play.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 1. Let's not do that again
As I mentioned, I'll take the win today against the Predators. However, let's not make this a regular habit moving forward. I want to see the game won midway through the third period. This is the 12th comeback win for the Stars this season. Being number one in the NHL with the statistic shows the Stars don't give up until the final buzzer. It's great having a three-game winning streak going into the Christmas break. They should be ready for rookie sensation Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks next week.