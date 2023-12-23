Craig Smith and Matt Duchene get their revenge on the Nashville Predators as the Stars win 3-2

The Dallas Stars put their two-game winning streak on the line as they took on the Nashville Predators this afternoon. It was a great homecoming for Matt Duchene and Craig Smith as they played their former team. The Stars came out strong but couldn't get anything to go in the net for two periods until Evgenii Dadonov scored the first goal. Smith and Jani Hakanpaa would combine for two goals in the final thirteen seconds to give the Stars a 3-2 win over the Predators.