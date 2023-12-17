Dallas Stars lose to Colton Parayko and the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in OT Saturday night
The tired Dallas Stars were coming off a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators Friday night. You could see the fatigue of the Stars in the second period as they couldn't generate any offense. After a complete overhaul of the lines, the Stars were able to force overtime and get a point. Unfortunately, they couldn't secure the other point as Colton Parayko won the game in overtime for the Blues.
By Brian Sweet
Even though the Stars lost in overtime, I'm still proud of the way they fought back and forced overtime tonight. 24 hours ago, the Stars watched Jake Oettinger skate off the ice with an injury and had to take a late-night flight right after the game. Stars' fans would get to see whether Scott Wedgewood had it in him to get back-to-back wins.
The Stars came out with some energy scoring two goals in the first period but quickly faltered. The Blues took the lead and forced the Stars to muster some energy in the third period. Evegenii Dadonov tipped in a goal in the third period and forced overtime. However, Colton Parayko scored the game-winning goal to give the Blues a 4-3 win over the Stars. Here are the three takeaways from the game.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Don't screen Scott Wedgewood
The Stars' defensemen need to learn when to not block the goaltender's vision. Esa Lindell accidentally screened Wedgewood in the first period and it led to a goal by the Blues. I understand that they were trying to clear the front of the goal but blocking your goaltender's vision can hurt you. With Oettinger more than likely out for a couple of weeks, the defensive miscues need to disappear. Last night's game is now in the past as the Stars need to regroup before Monday's game against the Seattle Kraken.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. Can't pick and choose which periods to play
The Stars have got to learn that they have to play all three periods from start to finish even if they are tired. I thought the Stars were about to chase the Blues out of their arena in the first period. In the second period, I was looking for the team that got out to a quick start. That team was nowhere to be found as the Blues were able to take the lead going into the third period. If the Stars want to be true Stanley Cup contenders, they have to play all three periods aggressively.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Tip of the cap to Joe O'Brien
I want to wrap up this postgame article by giving a tip of the cap to Joe O'Brien who backed up Scott Wedgewood tonight. He was the EBUG (Emergency Back Up Goaltender) that the Blues provided to the Stars in case Wedgewood got hurt tonight.
The Stars had to play with O'Brien tonight to get a Roster Emergency Exception moving forward. Tomorrow or Monday, the Stars will more than likely call up Matt Murray or Remi Poirier and it won't count against the cap space. I hope that O'Brien had fun suiting up for the Stars and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.