Central Division Preview Series 2.0: Colorado Avalanche makes the top three again

The Colorado Avalanche had an excellent squad in the Central Division last season. It felt like all season long, the Stars or the Avalanche would come away with the division title and a solid spot going into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars and the Avalanche would end up playing each other in the second round. The Stars would win the series in Game 6 when Matt Duchene roofed the puck into the net to send the Stars to the Western Conference Finals.

I'm sure the Avalanche weren't happy when Duchene scored two goals in the final preseason game between both teams last week. However, they will look to move forward to this season and write a new chapter in the franchise's history. The Colorado Avalanche will have their captain back on the ice after missing the last two seasons due to injuries. Let's see if the Avalanche did enough to win the Central Divison and knock off the Dallas Stars from the throne.

Colorado Avalanche Preview: Key Losses

Sean Walker

Yakov Tanin

Brandon Duhaime

Colorado Avalanche Preview: Key Signings/Returning Players

Jonathan Drouin

T.J. Tanin

Gabriel Landeskog

Colorado Avalanche Preview: Analysis

Like the Dallas Stars, the Avalanche were hindered by the salary cap and couldn't retain top talent. The loss of Sean Walker will affect their defense tremendously this upcoming season. While they did lose some key talent on the blue line, there is some good news on the horizon for Avalanche fans. Landeskog is returning to the ice for the Avalanche after dealing with some injury issues this past couple of seasons.

While there is no timetable for when Landeskog will return this season, he is making strides and should return to the ice later this season. Artturi Lekhonen is another player that the Avalanche do not know when Lekhonen will return. If both players return at any point this season, it will help mask their defensive issues later this year. For now, Avalanche fans can only wait to hear when they will return this season.

The Colorado Avalanche will probably finish in third place in the Central Division again for the second straight year. I don't know if they did enough to where they could overthrow Dallas or pass the Nashville Predators in the standings. They will have a tough team to beat this season. I'm not expecting the Stars to have any cakewalk games against the Avalanche this season. However, don't count out the Avalanche from competing for the division title until the final game of the regular season.

