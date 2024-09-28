Dallas Stars still show room for improvement in the win over the Avalanche

The Dallas Stars played the Colorado Avalanche for the final time this preseason. If you remember. Lian Bichsel scored the game-winning goal in the first game against the Avalanche. The Stars got the game going in the first period when Matt Duchene gave the Avalanche a flashback to the playoff series last season. After that, it was a back-and-forth game in the second period. The Stars were able to hold off the Avalanche 4-2 tonight at the American Airlines Center.

While tonight's win did come with some mistakes, like leaving the Avalanche uncovered in front of the net, the Stars made up for it with scoring. They still have to clean up the errors if they want to be a threat in the Western Conference this season. The Stars won't win first place if they allow their opponent to be uncontested in front of the net. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's game against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Kole Lind looks like he could be on the fourth line

Kole Lind has been turning heads this preseason. When the Stars signed him during the offseason, it seemed like he was a lock for the Texas Stars roster to begin the season. After tonight's game, Lind might be on the fourth line to start the season. While he wouldn't play in every game this season, Lind would be a perfect alternate for the fourth line if one of them needed a break. If Pete DeBoer disagrees with my assessment, I'm sure he would be the first player called up due to an injury.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Bench Duchene

This is a good benching before you show up in North Texas with torches and pitchforks. Duchene has shown he is ready for the season after the last two games. He scored two goals in the win against the Avalanche. The Stars can bench him for the rest of the preseason games to prevent him from getting injured. I would allow the younger players to keep fighting for that last remaining roster spot. Duchene can get all the reps he wants during practice. Fans don't want to watch him go down in a meaningless game.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Stars responded immediately after goal

One of the things that I wanted to see tonight was how the Stars would respond when their opponent tied the game. The Stars did a good job when Tyler Seguin reclaimed the lead after the Avalanche tied it up at 1. However, the Stars had a rough time getting the lead back after Colorado tied it up at 2 in the second period. They somewhat passed the test tonight. However, I'm glad to see the urgency of getting the lead back. The Stars will return to the ice against the Wild on Sunday night.

