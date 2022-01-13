The Dallas Stars returned to the ice tonight to take on the Colorado Avalanche. It's the first time the Stars have played the Avalanche since the Western Conference Semifinals. The Stars had their foot on the pedal to begin the game, but as the first period went on, they decided to let their foot off the pedal. However, Lian Bichsel ensured the Stars left Colorado with a 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

There were a lot of things that went well for the Stars tonight. Mavrik Bourque played like a veteran on the ice tonight. Bichsel was a pain in the butt for the Avalanche despite the penalty in the first period. The Stars had significant offensive transitions out of their zone as well. Despite the loss, it was a good game for the Stars. Let's look at the three takeaways from tonight's loss against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Lian Bichsel redeems himself

It was only a matter of time before Lian Bichsel would make a mistake. In the first period, Bichsel allowed someone to pickpocket him behind the net, and by the time he turned around, the Avalanche scored. Bichsel wasn't going to have a flawless preseason performance.

He was bound to make mistakes throughout the preseason. However, he did give an Avalanche player a beatdown in the second period. Lian Bichsel would redeem himself as he scored the game-winning goal with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. I would say he made up for that first-period blunder. It still stinks he will end up in Cedar Park to begin the season.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Eyes on Bourque

While Bourque didn't make a big splash on the ice tonight, he handled the puck well. He made intelligent passes throughout the game and didn't force anything that would result in an odd-man rush going back the other way. I think Bourque has solidified his spot on the roster to begin the season. Bourque, paired with Jamie Benn and Logan Stankoven, would benefit him during his rookie season. Hopefully, Bourque will have a long NHL career with the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. The Stars scored on the power play

I almost ran up the street where I lived when the Stars scored on the power play in the first period. None of the Avalanche players know who Wyatt Johnston is because they left him wide open in front of the net for a rebound. After having a terrible power play in the Western Conference Finals last season, it was great to see the Stars score one tonight. Hopefully, it's a turning point for the regular season. The Stars will return on the ice on Wednesday as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles