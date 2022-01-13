Dallas Stars take an altitude test against the Colorado Avalanche

The Dallas Stars look to continue their winning ways during the preseason as they take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. The game will start at 8 PM CT on Victory+. The Stars impressed many folks who attended the first preseason game at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Mavrik Bourque and Lian Bichsel were the brightest Stars on the ice. Matt Dumba made a massive impression as he begins his two-year deal with the Stars this season.

The Stars will have a prospect-heavy roster again tonight. Wyatt Johnston will be playing after he wasn't in the lineup against the Blues on Saturday night. I hope Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer will pair him up with Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven. What a line that could be tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Can Lian Bichsel shine on the ice again tonight? Here are the three keys of the game against the Avalanche for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Impress the boss

Since most of the prospects playing tonight will return to the junior clubs within the next week, their job is to impress the boss. They must impress Pete DeBoer and Jim Nill to remain with the Dallas Stars. Most of these prospects are currently on two-to-three-year deals. The last thing you want to do is show them a lack of improvement from last year's training camp. If you don't impress your boss, you get fired. The Stars have already started sending back prospects yesterday.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Put Wyatt Johnston with the scorching prospects

Since Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven, and Mavrik Bourque traveled to Colorado for tonight's game, you might as well put them on the same line. Fans have been waiting to see what kind of chemistry these three would have if they were on the same line. They are also the future of the franchise. I know I mentioned changing up the defensive pairings throughout training camp. However, this is one forward line I want to have happen during the preseason.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Unleash the Bouncer

I want to see who Lian Bichsel gets paired up with tonight in Colorado. He was one of the players that caught my eye in the first preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. Bichsel has shown much improvement from last season, and he's on the shortlist to possibly make the NHL this season. If Bichsel keeps impressing Pete DeBoer, there could be a serious issue when it comes to finalizing the regular season roster. The Stars just need him to do what he does best: clobber opponents.

