The Dallas Stars show flashes of promise in the victory against the St. Louis Blues
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars took the ice tonight to begin their preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues. Both teams traded shot attempts until the Stars got one past the Blues' goaltender. The Stars would win 2-1 against the Blues and start their preseason off the right way. There were a lot of good things happened for the Stars tonight. Seeing Lian Bichsel's towering presence on the ice was one of those things.
The other thing I loved about tonight's game was watching Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven on the same line as Mason Marchment. They were the busiest line tonight, and they caused a lot of issues for the Blues. While the Stars did have some mistakes tonight, they will iron those out before they play Nashville to open the 2024-25 season. Let's look at some of the takeaways from tonight's win against the St. Louis Blues.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Casey DeSmith looked amazing
I was slightly concerned when the Stars let Scott Wedgewood sign with the Nashville Predators this offseason. However, DeSmith proved he was a good backup goaltender signing this offseason. DeSmith was on top of his game between the pipes tonight. I noticed that he was tracking the puck well in the Stars' zone and made sure to cover it up when the Blues were in front of the net. DeSmith could end up being a bargain signing like Matt Duchene was last season.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. Lian Bichsel and Mavrik Bourque
Bichsel and Bourque are two players that I couldn't take my eyes off during tonight's game. Bourque looks like he's ready for full-time NHL duties this season. He constantly took the puck away from the Blues and put it on the net. Bichsel is another player I couldn't keep my eyes off tonight. His 6'6 frame will make opponents cry when he takes the ice in the NHL. However, let's pump the brakes on him right now. Cedar Park is where Bichsel will probably end up to start the season.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Victory+
Tonight was the first Victory+ stream for the Dallas Stars Hockey Club. When I opened the app, I had the mindset that there might be some hiccups and bumps in the production tonight. I was so wrong about that. The stream went on without a hitch, and I loved seeing the usual announcers just under a different production company. If you still haven't downloaded the Victory+ app, here are the TVs and operating systems that work with Victory+ for now. They will add more options in the future.