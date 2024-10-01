Central Division Preview Series 2.0: Utah Hockey Club makes their debut

The Dallas Stars will face a new team in the Central Division later this season. After moving from Arizona, the Utah Hockey Club is set to make its Central Division debut. I wrote about this earlier in the offseason, how it will be a completely different environment compared to Mullett Arena. It will be a lot rowdier in the Delta One Center. Utah is also no stranger to the hockey culture. They've had numerous semi-pro hockey teams over the years and will now have an NHL team.

They will be among the teams looking to dethrone the Stars from being back-to-back Central Division Champions. The Stars must be ready when they play the Hockey Club. Clayton Keller and company are hungry to be on a relevant team and will look to make a statement this season. The Hockey Club had one of the busiest offseasons, along with the Nashville Predators. Let's examine why the Utah Hockey Club will finish in the middle of the Central Division this season.

Utah Hockey Club Central Division Preview: Key signings & Trades

Utah Hockey Club Central Division Preview: Summary

New Owner Ryan Smith didn't waste any time using all the cap space the Hockey Club had. As soon as he became the owner, he didn't waste any time improving their ailing blue line from last season. Sergachev is a massive upgrade to their blueline and takes all the pressure off of Durzi being the top defenseman for the team. Ian Cole signing a one-year contract will provide a veteran presence to the team. However, they will probably finish fifth in the Central Division in their first year in the league.

Other teams in the Central Division made more significant upgrades during the summer. Nashville went on a free agency shopping spree on day one of free agency and hauled in a lot of talent that could have them winning the division this offseason. Winnipeg will be a powerhouse again in the Central, as they didn't lose many critical pieces to their roster. Utah will have their work cut out for them if they want to win the Central.

However, don't count out the Hockey Club from making noise a couple of years from now. They still have the young core that came over from Arizona. Once they get some more games under their belt, this team could have a run at the top of the division for years to come. With Smith as the owner of the Hockey Club, this hockey team could be the next surging team in the league, as Vegas started in their first few years.

