Central Division Series 2.0: Winnipeg Jets have a decrease in altitude

The Winnipeg Jets finished second in the Central Division last season. It's not because they were a bad team but because the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars had better squads down the stretch last season. Look what happened with the Stars once they traded for Chris Tanev at last season's trade deadline. Their defense improved after the trade. However, the Jets might be in for a rude awakening this season. They might finish one spot lower in the Central Division.

The Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and Colorado Avalanche all had great offseasons, which will put them in a three-way race for the Central Division title this season. The Predators overhauled their entire team on day one of free agency, which was capped off by the signing of Steven Stamkos. The Avalanche and the Stars improved their teams, too. Let's examine why the Winnipeg Jets will cruise around a fourth-place altitude this season.

Winnipeg Jets Season Preview: Key Departures

Sean Monahan

Tyler Toffoli

Brenden Dillon

Nate Schmidt

Winnipeg Jets Season Preview: Key Signings

Cole Perfetti

Eric Comrie

Winnipeg Jets Preview: Analysis

The Winnipeg Jets will probably finish fourth in the division. It's not because they have a bad team, it's just three other teams did a lot in the offseason to improve. The Dallas Stars found their missing physicality in Matt Dumba and Lian Bichsel. The Nashville Predators spent millions improving their overall roster, headlined by signing Steven Stamkos. The Colorado Avalanche will probably have their captain back after missing the last two seasons.

It also seems like the Jets are gambling on some of their players who played for the Manitoba Moose last season to be key contributors. While they possibly could contribute this season, I don't know if it will be enough to overcome the free-agent losses that the Jets had. They lost some pretty big names that were key contributors last season. Losing Monahan could hurt worse than expected, especially if his replacement doesn't contribute like he did last season.

They still have one of the best goaltenders in the league, Connor Hellebuyck, who will return for another year. While Adam Proteau of The Hockey News thinks there is a cloud over the Jets' heads, they will still have a good season while missing the playoffs. It will take a couple of seasons to replace the talent they lost during the offseason. The Jets will have a bright future despite finishing in fourth place more than likely this year.

