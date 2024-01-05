Colorado's last-minute comeback dooms the Dallas Stars 5-4 in OT
The Dallas Stars had a 4-2 lead in the third quarter against the Colorado Avalanche until disaster happened. Miro Heiskanen would leave the game with an injury, and the Avalanche took advantage. The Stars lost 5-4 in OT as the Avalanche widened the Central Division lead. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's inexcusable loss to the Avalanche.
By Brian Sweet
This game should have never gone to OT to BEGIN WITH. I'm fuming mad that the Stars couldn't find a way to put this game away in regulation. Nathan MacKinnon's game-winning goal in OT allows the Colorado Avalanche to bury the Stars 5-4 in the snow.
First, why are Jani Hakanpaa and Ryan Suter together on the ice in the final three minutes of regulation? Those two should not be on the ice together when the Stars are holding off a hungry team such as Colorado. Second, the Avalanche escaped with two points tonight. If the Stars wanted to keep up with the top of the Central Division, the Avalanche had to lose tonight. Even though the Stars got a point tonight, Colorado widens their lead in the Central. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's game against Colorado.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Luck of the stars
The Stars were lucky not to trail the Avalanche by a mile after the first period. While it was good to get the first goal, the Avalanche easily could have had the lead after one. They had ten grade-A chances in the first period that barely missed the net. At the first intermission, I thought the Avalanche were the better team. They put the pressure on the Stars in the first period but missed the net. The Stars were lucky for it to be a tied game after the first period.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Scoring on that four-minute double-minor was huge
After scoring a goal at the beginning of the second period, the Stars needed something to go their way. Heiskanen sacrificed his face for it as the Stars went on a four-minute power play. It didn't take long for the Stars to score on it as Matt Duchene found Pavelski open for a one-timer. If that goal didn't happen, the game would have been tied at two. Unfortunately, it wasn't a game-changing goal since the Avalanche came back and won the game.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. got to stop giving up a power play goal a game
The one thing that the Stars have done recently that needs to stop is giving up a power-play goal in a game. The Stars have one of the best penalty-kill units this season. However, over the last four games, they have given up a power play goal a game. They need to cut that out after tonight. Tonight's power-play goal the Stars gave up got the Avalanche back in the game going into the third period. Now I understand here and there, there will be a power-play goal scored against you. It gets concerning when you give up a power-play goal in four straight games.