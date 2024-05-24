Connor McDavid was inevitable in double overtime against the Stars
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars looked like they had all the momentum entering double-OT as they came out of the tunnel. However, one mistake cost them the game as they left Connor McDavid alone in front of the net. They would lose 3-2 to the Oilers in double OT in game one of the Western Conference Finals. That would be their seventh straight loss during game one in the playoffs. I feel bad for Jake Oettinger because he stood on his head for most of the game.
Roope Hintz's absence last night hurt the Stars in more ways than one. We might see him on Saturday night as the Stars look to split the first two games with the Oilers. It would be a disaster heading to Edmonton being down 2-0 in the series. The Stars must find a way to slow down their three best scorers, who all found the scoresheet last night. Hopefully, the Stars will learn from their mistakes at practice today and right the ship tomorrow night. Here are the three takeaways from last night's loss to the Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Power play
The Stars must find a way to score on the power play to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. Not scoring on any of the power play opportunities was a giant no-no the Stars can't afford to repeat in game two. The Oilers have one of the best penalty kills of the teams remaining in the playoffs. The Stars must find a way to make them pay for committing penalties. Hopefully, the Stars' power play coach will draw up a new game plan today for game two.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Second period blunder
That was the worst start to the second period the Stars have had in the playoffs this season. They allowed Leon Draisaitl to open up the scoring last night, followed by a goal from Zach Hyman. You can't afford their top goal scorers to score because they feed off each other. The defense has to do a better job of shutting them down in game two tomorrow night. The last thing the Stars want to have happen is being down 2-0, like in the first round against the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Roope Hintz's availability
Roope Hintz's absence was a huge factor last night in the double-OT loss. His ability to get up ice and stretch out defenses will be needed against the Oilers. Yesterday, it seemed like from Pete DeBoer that Hintz would be good to go for game two tomorrow night. However, the Stars must find a way to win if he can't. The Stars have so many goal-scorers on this team that they should have won last night. They must find ways to win when players like Hintz are out of the lineup.