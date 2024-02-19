Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins square off in heavyweight battle on President's Day
After both teams lost on Saturday in OT, the Stars and the Bruins look to get back into the win column on President's Day. The Stars are the underdogs, as Evgenii Dadonov was put on the LTIR yesterday evening. Matej Blumel will take his place in the lineup as the Stars navigate this nasty road trip. Here are the three keys of the game against the Bruins this afternoon.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins: 3. The lead is essential today
The Stars have to get an early lead in the first period. They can't afford to trail against the Bruins, especially in the third period. I want to see a replica of the first period against Nashville the other week. The Bruins should be shaking their heads by the end of the first frame. What we saw last week from the Stars last Thursday is an example they need to duplicate against some of these tough Eastern Conference teams coming up. If the Stars can get an early lead against the Bruins, they have good odds of winning today.
Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins: 2. Shut down the Pastanator
The Stars must focus their defensive efforts on shutting down David "Pasta" Pastrnak this afternoon. Pastrnak has 34 goals and 45 assists in 55 games this season and looks to add to his total against the Stars this afternoon. Jake Oettinger will probably get the day off with another game tomorrow night against the Rangers. It's up to the defense to make sure Pastrnak does not feast against Scott Wedgewood. If the Stars can hold off Pasta tomorrow, the Stars can steal two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins: 1. Matej Blumel
It will be interesting to see how Matej Blumel has improved since his last stint in the NHL last season. He had a good preseason, and was a representitive of the Texas Stars at the AHL All-Star game. It will be interesting to also see how he preforms today with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston. Idk if the Stars would put him on the fourth line, but we will wait to see the line combinations during warmups. If Blumel can become a difference-maker this afternoon, the Stars should receive two points for their efforts.