Dallas Stars are already working on defensive pairings for this season
By Brian Sweet
One of the things that Pete DeBoer and the coaching staff have been working on this offseason is the new defensive pairings for this season. It's a crucial part of the team because it doomed them again in the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. Even though the Stars did have Chris Tanev in their lineup, there were still glaring weaknesses on defense. It was unfortunate to see Tanev leave during free agency, but I understand why he did go to sign with Toronto.
Hockey is a business, a revolving door during the summer where your favorite player will leave if they are an unrestricted free agent. I wish Tanev all the best this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hopefully, the Maple Leafs are poised to make another run to the Stanley Cup Finals this upcoming season. Now, back to the Stars. Miro Heiskanen will need a new partner on the blue line this season. Let's look at some of the early pairings already formed in training camp.
Dallas Stars Training Camp: The rotating blueline
According to DLLS Stars, the blue line on day one of training camp constantly rotated. It looks like the right-handed defensemen are set, and they are trying to replace them with compatible left-handed defensemen. I like the Heiskanen Dumba pairing a lot because both defensemen have a lot of games under their belt. That could end up being your top defensive pairing starting in Nashville. Harley and Lyubushkin could end up being the second-best pairing the Stars have.
Dallas Stars Training Camp: Why is it good they are working on it now?
The last thing the Stars want to see is going to Nashville in October without having their defensive pairings cemented. I'm sure the Stars plan on rotating them during the preseason so the coaching staff makes the right decision before game one of the 2024-25 regular season. I'm sure once the Stars get to the third or fourth preseason game, you'll see the veterans make an entrance so they can get this squared away.
Dallas Stars Training Camp: Conclusion
The Stars are brilliant by working on it from day one of training camp. It will be interesting to see what the initial pairings during the preseason will look like compared to those when the Stars play the Nashville Predators. Fans should look forward to seeing that possible Heiskanen-Dumba matchup soon. I really do think that will be your top defensive pairing. For now, let's enjoy the prospects who will be playing later tonight at the American Airlines Center.