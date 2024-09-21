Dallas Stars are already working on defensive pairings for this season

Day 1 scrimmage lines (no particular order, lots of rotating especially on the blue line).



Marchment-Duchene-Seguin

Benn-Bourque-Stankoven

Dadonov-Johnston-Hintz

Blackwell-Beck-Steel

Blumel-Hyry-Lind

Ertel-Wheatcroft-Seminoff



Heiskanen-Dumba

Bichsel-Petrovic

Harley-Lyubushkin…