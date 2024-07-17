Losing Chris Tanev leaves Dallas with big defensive gaps
This postseason, the Dallas Stars have already seen significant roster changes. With Joe Pavelski's confirmed retirement and several players being UFAs, there are big questions about how the Stars’ lineup will fare in the coming season. Another key change is creating even more holes the team must fill before preseason.
Why The Chris Tanev Deal Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Chris Tanev's rights were recently announced as part of a trade between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. Dallas received Max Ellis’ expiring contract and the Leafs’ 7th-round pick in the 2026 draft. These components may not bear any fruit for the team and certainly might not pay off very soon.
Max Ellis plays mostly on the right side, he won’t be directly filling in the gap left by Tanev’s upcoming absence. Sam Steel has been signed again, but as a center, he won’t fill in the team’s defensive gaps. With recent changes, fans have been left with more questions than answers about next season’s line projections.
The Stars' Moves Make Little Sense Early in the Postseason
Since Ellis is young and largely untested in the NHL, having been undrafted and playing for the Toronto Marlies most recently, GM Jim Nill could be playing a long game. It's paid off in the past with draft picks like Jake Oettinger, Miro Heiskanen, Wyatt Johnston, and even Logan Stankoven. Several more players in the pipeline have the potential to deliver a strong future. However, the team has proven to be a playoff-contending force in recent years, with nothing to show. Usually, tightening up gaps in the team would be deemed the focus. Instead, the Stars seem to be in an overhaul, especially with only one of three selections in this year's NHL draft being defensemen.
Considering how few moves the Stars made, Nill was already being questioned around this past season’s trade deadline. Chris Tanev was the end result and effectively strengthened the defensive core. While the playoffs didn’t go the Stars’ way, there’s no question that Tanev had a huge impact and put in plenty of noticeable effort throughout the run. Now, Dallas has reopened defensive weaknesses, and there’s no way to tell if this decision will benefit them in the long run. While youth is important, leaving Tanev on the table with the Maple Leafs could prove more disastrous than beneficial for the Dallas Stars in the upcoming season.