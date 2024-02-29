3 reasons why Chris Tanev was an epic add for the Dallas Stars
On late Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars made a sensational trade to bring in defenseman Chris Tanev in their quest to win a Stanley Cup.
The Dallas Stars haven’t won a Stanley Cup in the 21st century, even if they finished the previous century as champions when they won it all in 1999 over the Buffalo Sabres. But this season, they look like serious Cup contenders, and that will remain so if they keep winning.
With 79 points as of February 28th, Dallas is second in the Central Division behind the Winnipeg Jets via a tiebreaker. One major reason they aren’t pacing the Central is that they have yet to get consistent when they don’t have puck possession, having allowed 187 goals and 3.06 per game, putting them at 19th in the NHL after 61 contests.
Clearly, the Stars needed help on the blue line, and former Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev was there for the taking. Given his sheer defensive play, Tanev was naturally a good fit for the Stars that needed an upgrade in the defensive zone, and he will help them big time in the very near future.
Chris Tanev trade is one Dallas Stars fans should celebrate over
Complete teams often win the Stanley Cup, and Dallas was winning way more games with their talent when in possession of the puck. We see this reflected in the 218 goals they scored this season, or 3.57 per game, which ranks third in the league. Many of us may have thought Jason Robertson (58 points) would be leading the crew, but that hasn’t been the case.
Instead, Robertson has just 19 goals on the year and is tied for fifth on the team, while Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz both have 23 apiece. Joe Pavelski and Tyler Sequin clock in at No. 3 and No. 4 with 20, so there was no need to upgrade the team offensively with so many talented forwards giving opposing goaltenders trouble.
Enter Chris Tanev, who could be the missing piece to this ultra-talented hockey team. Dallas hasn’t won a championship in nearly 25 seasons, but here are three reasons why the epic addition that was Chris Tanev could help bring a championship back to the city.