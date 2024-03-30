Dallas Stars battle the giant Kraken terrorizing Seattle's harbor tonight
After being the first team in the Western Conference to clinch their playoff spot this season, the Stars go for the sweep as they take on the Seattle Kraken in their final road game of their four-game road trip. Here are the three keys of the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
After clinching their playoff spot against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night, the Stars return to action tonight. The residents near the Seattle harbor have asked the Stars to take care of the giant Kraken terrorizing the harbor tonight. The Stars can't take their eyes off the prize as they look to clinch the Central Division title and the President's Trophy this year. One false move and the Kraken can make things interesting in the Western Conference. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Kraken.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Keep your eyes on the prize
Hopefully, Wyatt Johnston stopped at a local grocery store to pick up some Red Bull for the team. The Stars can't get high and mighty because they clinched a playoff spot. There is so much more left to play for. They are now focusing on winning the Central Division and the President's trophy. They have to treat tonight's game against the Kraken like the one against the Canucks. If the Stars can keep their eyes on the prize and play their game tonight, they should come away with a sweep of the road trip
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 2. Shut down Jared McCann
The Stars must watch Jared McCann to win tonight's game against the Kraken. McCann has 27 goals and 31 assists going into tonight's matchup with the Stars. McCann wants to shake things up in the Western Conference playoff race tonight by getting on the goal sheet. The Stars cannot allow him to skate around Jake Oettinger with the puck. If the Stars can shut down McCann tonight from doing any damage, the Stars should come away with a road trip sweep.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Keep the Benn streak going
Jamie Benn needs to keep his point streak going if the Stars want to beat the Kraken. He is the first player in franchise history to have a six-game goal streak with the Stars, and it's helped the Stars win six straight games. That's an incredible feat that won't be broken for a while. Benn set up his linemates Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston multiple times last night. He finally found the back of the net late in the third period last night. If the Stars want to beat the Kraken tonight, Benn must continue his goal-scoring streak.