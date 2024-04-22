Dallas Stars begin their playoff march tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights
It's a marathon, not a sprint. The Stars will look to climb the playoff ladder to win the Stanley Cup. Their first obstacle is the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Knights.
By Brian Sweet
The loudest atmosphere in sports is returning to Dallas this spring. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are the 16 best teams in the NHL fighting to win the Stanley Cup. The seats are filled with rowdy hockey fans hoping to see the Stars raise the Stanley Cup by winning 16 games. I like to call it a marathon because it's not for the weak. You must have the toughness and endurance by taking it one period at a time. Teams can't look ahead at potential next-round opponents because they could be eliminated from the playoffs.
The Stars begin their quest to reach the Stanley Cup Finals tonight after falling short last season. They will take on the team that eliminated them last season, the Vegas Golden Knights. After losing all three games during the regular season to the Golden Knights, the Stars can win their first game against them tonight. Fans can expect the Stars to defend their rink since they earned home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. This series could go all the way to seven games. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Ambush
The Stars must come out of the gate aggressively tonight against the Knights. They can't afford to give them any momentum in the first period. The Golden Knights have great players who can take over a game instantly with a goal. They need to spend a lot of time in the Golden Knights zone and attack their starting goaltender tonight. The Stars must flex their muscles and show the Golden Knights who's boss tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Stop Jonathan Marchessault
The Stars must stop Jonathan Marchessault to beat the Golden Knights tonight. Marchessault finished the season with 42 goals and 27 assists. He is a player that can't dwell in front of Jake Oettinger tonight. One goal by Marchessault, and it could be game over for the Stars. The Golden Knights gain a lot of momentum after one goal. Chris Tanev can't allow him to park it in front of Oettinger. If the Stars shut down Marchessault, they can win their first game of this year's playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Get everyone involved in the offense
The Stars can't have one line be the primary scoring tonight against the Golden Knights. They need all of their lines to contribute to the scoring tonight. I mentioned five players the Stars need to show up in the first round. It would be nice to see Jason Robertson contribute a goal in the first period. The Stars have done well distributing the scoring amongst all four lines down the stretch. If the Stars can get goals from multiple lines, they should start 1-0 in the playoffs.