Five players the Dallas Stars need to show up in the first round
The Dallas Stars run to the Stanley Cup Finals begin Monday night at the AAC. With a healthy team going into the first round of the playoffs, there's no excuse to advance to the second round. Here are five players that need to show up for the Stars.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars will take on the team that eliminated them in the Western Conference last season, the Vegas Golden Knights. Last season, the Stars were exhausted after the seven-game series against the Seattle Kraken. Jake Oettinger was exhausted after playing all the games he did last season. It's going to be a grueling series right out of the gate. The Stars would prefer to eliminate them now instead of in the Western Conference Finals like last year. Let's look at the five players that the Stars need to show up in the first round of the playoffs.
Dallas Stars Players: 5. Chris Tanev
The Stars need their trade deadline acquisition to show up in the first round of the playoffs against the Golden Knights. There's a reason why the Stars traded for him at the deadline earlier this spring. Tanev brings that physical presence to the lineup they lacked last season against the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals. Tanev clearing out the front of the net for Oettinger to see will be his task, along with making sure the offense flows in the Golden Knights zone. It will be interesting to see how the Golden Knights deal with Tanev.
Dallas Stars Players: 4. Wyatt Johnston
While Johnston did contribute during the postseason last year, they will need his scoring more than ever. Johnston has destroyed the phrase "sophomore slump" this season, and it could line him up for a nice long contract extension in Dallas. Logan Stankoven and Johnston have fueled Jamie Benn to play better hockey down the stretch. If Johnston wants to secure that long-term extension, getting involved with the offense is a must for him against the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars Players: 3. Jamie Benn
I'm sure Benn would love to redeem himself for when he got ejected from the game. Johnston's linemate has been energized after Stankoven was paired with them when he was called up. Since then, they have been one of the top-producing lines for the Stars down the final stretch. Benn knows if they don't win the Stanley Cup in a couple of seasons, there's a possibility he could be playing elsewhere. We could see a different side of Benn compared to last season in round 1.
Dallas Stars Players: 2. Roope Hintz
Roope Hintz is another player that the Stars need to flourish on offense against the Golden Knights. Pavelski and Sons have been quiet down the stretch, and Hintz is due for some goals lately. It would be nice if Hintz could find the back of the net throughout this series. The Stars need Hintz and Jason Robertson, whom I will get to in a minute, to provide some offense while on the ice. Joe Pavelski would be grateful for his two proteges to propel the Stars to the next round of the playoffs.
Dallas Stars Players: 1. Jason Robertson
Robertson is the one player that the Stars need to shine in the first round against the Golden Knights. He must come out of his turtle shell this year in the playoffs, unlike last year. It felt like the Stars suited up 18 players with him not scoring in the playoffs last season. If Robertson wants to earn another extension with the Stars, he must demonstrate he can be a threat in the postseason. This could be a storyline that Stars fans need to watch during the Stars' postseason run.