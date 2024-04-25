Dallas Stars can't figure out Logan Thompson in 3-1 loss to Golden Knights
The Dallas Stars are in a load of trouble after last night. Losing game two was something that couldn't happen to the Stars. However, the Stars lost 3-1 against the Golden Knights and dug themselves into a 2-0 series deficit against the Golden Knights.
By Brian Sweet
Logan Thompson is starting to get to that level of Thatcher Demko and Adin Hill. It's another goalie that the Stars can't seem to figure out how to get the puck past him. Jake Oettinger did show up tonight against the Golden Knights, but his teammates couldn't get into an offensive rhythm tonight. It's why the Golden Knights won 3-1 against the Stars last night. The Stars better get it together, or they are hitting the beach early. The Stars must battle out of a 2-0 series deficit against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.
Stars fans can't blame the loss on Oettinger tonight. He was on his game, making larceny save after save. When the remainder of the team can't find the back of the net to back up his play, you can remove the goalie from why you lost the game. Oettinger usually has good bounce-back games where he wins. However, he usually gets goals from his teammates to back up his play.
The one thing I wish Pete DeBoer did was shuffle the lines in the second period. Wyatt Johnston or Logan Stankoven should have been promoted to the top line when the offense was in a groove, getting the puck near the net. DeBoer waiting until the third period to change the lines when the Stars couldn't buy a shot at the net irks me to no end. He has one of the best offenses in the entire league and doesn't want to change the lines up to get the offense generating goals. Here are the three takeaways from the game against the Golden Knights last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights: 3. Completely disappearing in the third period
The Stars not showing up in the third period contributed to the loss. Thompson was locked into the game by the third period, and the Stars couldn't generate any offense around him. Sometimes, that's how hockey goes for a team. The Stars have been in those situations, especially against Thatcher Demko this season. I hope the players take a long look in the mirror as they travel to Las Vegas for games three and four. Those might be the final two games if the Stars can't score a goal late in the game.
Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights: 2. It's time to promote Logan Stankoven
Stankoven needs to be elevated to the top line for game three. While Joe Pavelski has done so much for the Stars on the top line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, Stankoven must take his place. It's time to see what he can do with Hintz and Robertson to generate offense moving forward. I don't know how DeBoer will juggle the lines, but I'll let him figure that out. If the Stars want to force game five back in Dallas, this is the first step to figuring out a way to win in Vegas.
Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights: 1. How to deal with injuries
The Stars might have another hurdle to get over if they want to advance to the second round. Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa left the game in the third period and didn't return to the bench. Based on how their tests go tomorrow, call sign Mavrik might be on his way up to play his first NHL playoff game. That could be another key to the puzzle of fixing the offense. Bourque had a four-point night against the Manitoba Moose the other night.