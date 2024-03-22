Pete DeBoer Is Right: The Dallas Stars will have a tough opponent in the first round
Pete DeBoer had his usual press conference after the game last night. He mentioned in the press conference last night no matter where the Stars finish the season in the standings, they will have a tough opponent in the playoffs. He definitely has a point there.
By Brian Sweet
It was awesome seeing Tyler Seguin back in action and rejuvenating the Stars' offense last night. With the win against the Arizona Coyotes, the Stars created a three-way tie at the top of the Central Division.
The Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets look like they won't make it easy for the Stars to come away with the Central Division title. Pete DeBoer mentioned in the postgame conference on Bally Sports Southwest last night that no matter where they finish in the standings. You can check out a partial part of the postgame conference from last night below.
DeBoer made a solid point, and Stars' fans should take note of it. Two of their possible playoff opponents are teams fighting with the Stars for the Central Division title. The Avalanche double-downed at the trade deadline, making the Chris Tanev trade seem obsolete for the Stars to make it back to the Western Conference Finals. Sean Monahan has given the Jets some life after the trade deadline. If the Stars were to win the Central Division, they might be playing the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, or Vegas Golden Knights.
The Stars will have a tough road to get to the second round of the playoffs. Instead of trying to win the division, the Stars should focus on the basics of playoff hockey for the remainder of the season and hope for the best down the stretch. If the Stars were to take on the red-hot Avalanche, practice the basics of hockey until the players do it by memory. Getting the basics down before the first round seems the best thing to do until the end of the season.
The Stars have an easy schedule remaining of the three teams at the top of the Central Division. The race for the title could come down to the last couple of games of the season in April. However, the Stars need to be ready for whoever they play. It will be a tough road to the Western Conference Finals this year. The conference is a juggernaut, and whoever represents the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals should easily beat the Eastern Conference representative. Here's to hoping the Stars represent the West in the Stanley Cup Finals.