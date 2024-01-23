Dallas Stars end their scenic east coast road trip cruising through Mo Town tonight
The Dallas Stars look to cap off their road trip with a win against the Detroit Red Wings tonight. After failing to spoil Patrick Roy's coaching debut with the New York Islanders on Sunday night, the Stars need to beat the Red Wings tonight. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars if they want to end their road trip on a high note.
The Dallas Stars look to end their scenic east coast road trip through Mo Town tonight. They will be playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. They are looking to win tonight after failing to spoil Patrick Roy's coaching debut with the New York Islanders on Sunday night. If you look at the Central Division standings, this feels like a must-win game to keep pace with the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Preview: 3. Let the pucks fly
The Stars did an okay job with this against the New York Islanders on Sunday. They need to continue firing the puck at the net and try to get the deflection for a goal. The only issue they had on Sunday was Ilya Sorokin was in goal for the islanders and did not allow the Stars to get rebounds. With the way the Red Wings are playing defense, it should be no problem scoring one or two goals off deflections tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Preview: 2. Stop Dylan Larkin
With Patrick Kane out of the lineup tonight, the Stars must stop Dylan Larkin from scoring goals. He has 18 goals and 23 assists going into the game against the Stars tonight. They can't allow Larkin to touch the puck around Jake Oettinger tonight. Thomas Harley needs to crush him into the boards, take the puck, and clear it out of the Stars' zone. If the Stars can shut down Larkin tonight, they can end their road trip on a high note.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Preview: 1. Help Oettinger tonight
The Stars must step up to the plate tonight and help out Oettinger tonight. He's likely still dealing with the flu and won't be at the top of his game. They need to score goals and give him a nice lead in case the Red Wings attempt a comeback in the third period. Stars' fans don't want to see them skating around the ice in the third period, thinking they have the win secured tonight. If the Stars can help out Oettinger tonight, they can steal two points on the road against the Red Wings.